Wittenberg brings in more than 100 players in 2024 football recruiting class

“I thought Max (Milton) had a great year, but we graduated Miles Johnson,” Collins said, “and we didn’t have a ton of depth, so we just felt like we’ve got to go get not just a couple good quarterbacks, but more than a couple. We feel like we really hit the mark on that and should have great competition.”

Among the quarterbacks are:

• Peyton Molter, of DeSales High School in Louisville, Ky.: He threw 31 touchdown passes as a senior.

• Steve Lauterbach, of Oakwood: He threw nine touchdown passes last season.

• Peter Breidenbach, of Madeira: He’s the all-time leading passer in school history with more than 5,000 yards.

• JJ Miller, of Williamsburg: He threw for 3,529 yards and 47 touchdowns last season.

• Josiah Smith, Fr., of Southern Local: He threw for more than 5,000 yards in his career.

• Parker Stirnkorb, of Zephyrhills Christian Academy in Palm Harbor, Fla.: He threw for 2,070 yards and 28 touchdowns last season.

Wittenberg had 98 recruits in its 2023 class and 77 recruits in its 2022 class, which was the first for Collins, who was hired after the 2021 season. Collins’ predecessor Joe Fincham’s largest class in 25 years numbered 89.

The 2024 class includes five graduates from Clark County:

• Pierson Baker recorded 64 tackles as a defensive tackle at Springfield last season.

• Christian Kern-Dubois had 60 tackles as a defensive end at Springfield.

• T.J. Meeks rushed for 2,287 yards and 33 touchdowns last season for Shawnee. His dad Rick Meeks, the longtime head coach at Shawnee, graduated from Wittenberg in 1992.

• Braden Smith, of Kenton Ridge, made 66 tackles as a senior linebacker.

• Caleb Smith was a kicker and punter at Northeastern last season.

The class also includes transfers from Florida International, Heidelberg, Ferris State and the University of Indianapolis. Collins expects to add more transfers to the list.

“A couple of the transfers, they had buddies on our team,” Collins said, “and they were at Division II schools and weren’t getting the playing time they wanted. We were able to contact players on the team, and those guys referred them to us, and we wound up getting them.”

Wittenberg opens the season Sept. 7 against an old rival, Baldwin Wallace. The programs dominated the Ohio Athletic Conference in the 1980s but have not played since 1999. BW will play at Wittenberg in 2025.

The Tigers improved to 7-3 last season after a 5-5 finish in Collins’ first season. Milton returns as the starting quarterback after throwing 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions in his first season as a starter as a junior.

“He doesn’t take a day off,” Collins said. “He works so hard, and he got pushed. Our backup in the spring was Luka Garver, who was a freshman this past year. Luka pushed him because Luka’s got that same type of drive and work ethic that Max has. Every day was super competitive in practice, but Max did everything in the spring to prove why is the number one guy.”

2024 Wittenberg football recruiting class

Name, Class, High School, Hometown

Pierson Baker, Fr., Springfield, Springfield, Ohio

Demeitrus Barnes Jr, Fr., North Atlanta, Atlanta, Ga.

Latrevion Bates, Fr., New Haven, Fort Wayne, Ind.

Peyton Bell, Fr., Paint Valley, Sabina, Ohio

Jeffrey Bishop, Fr., Portsmouth West, W. Portsmouth, Ohio

Quatrell Black, Jr., University of Indianapolis, Memphis, Tenn.

TJ Blackburn, Fr., Little Miami, Morrow, Ohio

Landon Blount, Fr., DeSales, Louisville, Ky.

Izak Bowman, Fr., Franklin, Franklin, Ohio

Peter Breidenbach, Fr., Madeira, Cincinnati, Ohio

Gavin Brinkmoeller, Fr., Delaware Hayes, Delaware, Ohio

Gage Brown, Fr., West Holmes, Killbuck, Ohio

Zyion Brown, Fr., Mansfield, Mansfield, Ohio

Bryce Calvert, Fr., Southport, Indianapolis, Ind.

Cameron Capen, Fr., John Glenn, Wayne, Mich.

Dom Chambers, Fr., Paint Valley, Bainbridge, Ohio

Mikey Clark, Fr., Hilliard Davidson, Hilliard, Ohio

Cy Conrad, Fr., Dalton, Dalton, Ohio

Logan Crabs, Fr., Lake Wales, Avon Park, Fla.

Nikhai Daniel, Fr., Locust Grove, Locust Grove, GA

Chris’Jen Dickey, Fr., Cincinnati College Prep, Cincinnati, Ohio

Will Dix, Fr., Holy Name, Cleveland, Ohio

Drew Dossman, Fr., Amanda-Clearcreek, Amanda, Ohio

Drake Durst, Fr., Tri-Valley, Dresden, Ohio

Jacob Estes, Fr., Troy, Troy, Ohio

Ora Farlow, Fr., Winter Haven, Winter Haven, Fla.

Jayden Forte, Fr., Durant, Valrico, Fla.

Joshua Francois, Fr., Locust Grove, McDonough, Ga.

Kyle Gabbert, Fr., Briggs, Columbus, Ohio

Antonio Givens Jr., Fr., TRU Prep Academy, Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Anthony Gleason, Fr., John I. Leonard, Greenacres, Fla.

Josh Gonzalez, Fr., Wayne, Dayton, Ohio

KC Hale, Fr., Tanner, Athens, Ala.

Keylin Hampton, Fr., Ben Davis, Indianapolis, Ind.

Korin Harris, Fr., New Haven, Fort Wayne, Ind.

Corbin Herald, Fr., Ludlow, Ludlow, Ky.

Matthew Herr, Fr., Lakota East, Liberty Township, Ohio

Declan Hitte, Fr., Edgewood, Trenton, Ohio

James Holloway, Fr., Lakota East, West Chester, Ohio

Alex Holmes-Gaines, Fr., Lawrence Central, Indianapolis, Ind.

Jahmir Hutsell, Fr., Roger Bacon, Cincinnati, Ohio

Keegan Jacks, Fr., Lakewood, Newark, Ohio

Jett Jones, Fr., Bloom-Carroll, Carroll, Ohio

Antonio Jordan, Fr., Locust Grove, Locust Grove, Ga.

Jaylan Justice, Fr., Southeastern, Detroit, Mich.

Cameron Keels, Fr., Oviedo, Oviedo, Fla.

Christian Kern-Dubois, Fr., Springfield, Springfield, Ohio

Brayden Koeller, Fr., Twin Valley South, W Alexandria, Ohio

Mason Labrecque, Fr., East Lake, Palm Harbor, Fla.

Ammaar Lakes, Fr., Cleveland Heights, Cleveland, Ohio

Steve Lauterbach, Fr., Oakwood, Oakwood, Ohio

Joey Lee, Fr., Roger Bacon, Cincinnati, Ohio

Gerinho Lima, Fr., Eisenhower, Houston, TX

Matt Lyons, Fr., Little Miami, Maineville, Ohio

Noah Mangold, Fr., Carroll, Dayton, Ohio

Michael Marrero, So., Florida International, Lehigh Acres, Fla.

Kylen Meadows, Fr., Edgewater, Orlando, Fla.

Kalen Meadows, Fr., Wekiva, Orlando, Fla.

TJ Meeks, Fr., Shawnee, Springfield, Ohio

Braylan Metcalfe, Fr., Ben Davis, Indianapolis, Ind.

JJ Miller, Fr., Williamsburg, Amelia, Ohio

Ian Mohler, Fr., Vinton County, New Plymouth, Ohio

Peyton Molter, Fr., DeSales, Louisville, Ky.

Will Morgan, Fr., Groveport-Madison, Columbus, Ohio

Nathan Noe, Fr., Hedgesville, Martinsburg, WVa.

Eli-Daniel Ogionwo, Fr., TRU Prep Academy, Miami, Fla.

Gary Oglesby, Fr., Colerain, Cincinnati, Ohio

Cameron Osborne, Fr., North Union, Richwood, Ohio

Michael Padgett Jr., Fr., Chapel Hill, Douglasville, GA

Kaden Padilla, Fr., Gulf, New Port Richey, Fla.

Ivan Pagan, Fr., Cardinal Gibbons, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Brock Penrod, Fr., Wayne, Huber Heights, Ohio

Jason Pitts Jr., Fr., Sprayberry, Marietta, GA

Dorian Pollard, Fr., Reynoldsburg, Reynoldsburg, Ohio

Jayden Ramos, Fr., Zephyrhills Christian Academy, Wesley Chapel, Fla.

Sean Raymond, Fr., Palm Beach Central, Wellington, Fla.

Will Reid, Fr., Milford, Loveland, Ohio

Brycen Robertson, Fr., Edgewood, Hamilton, Ohio

Justin Russell, Fr., Shaker Heights, Cleveland, Ohio

Luke Schieber, Fr., Simon Kenton, Elsmere, Ky.

Alex Scott, Fr., Armwood, Tampa, Fla.

Bennett Seays, Fr., Olympia, Gotha, Fla.

Andrew Shifflette, Fr., Thomas Worthington, Westerville, Ohio

Sumner Shroyer, Fr., Summit Country Day, Cincinnati, Ohio

Elijah Simmons, Fr., Groveport-Madison, Canal Winchester, Ohio

Tyrese Simon, Fr., TRU Prep Academy, Lake Worth Beach, Fla.

Garrett Slater, Fr., Buckeye Valley, Sunbury, Ohio

Braden Smith, Fr., Kenton Ridge, Springfield, Ohio

Josiah Smith, Fr., Southern Local, Pomeroy, Ohio

Caleb Smith, Fr., Northeastern, South Vienna, Ohio

Brayden Spitler, Fr., Lucas, Lucas, Ohio

Shae Springer, Fr., Solon, Solon, Ohio

Christopher Stewart, Fr., New Haven, New Haven, Ind.

Parker Stirnkorb, Fr., Zephyrhills Christian Academy, Palm Harbor, Fla.

Quincy Tarver, Fr., Fairborn, Fairborn, Ohio

Michael Terrell, Fr., Hurricane, Hurricane, W.Va.

Nakosi Thomas, Fr., Tavares, Apopka, Fla.

Gary Toran, Fr., Princeton, Cincinnati, Ohio

Landon Torroll, Fr., Ramstein American High School, Germany

Keyshon Upchurch, So., Heidelberg University, Columbus, Ohio

Jack Varner, Fr., Bellefontaine, West Liberty, Ohio

Owen Veith, Fr., Triad, Cable, Ohio

Jaquavious Washington, So., Ferris State, North Port, Fla.

Jamison Watts, Fr., National Trail, New Paris, Ohio

Reed Wehr, Fr., Tri-Village, Greenville, Ohio

Bradley Weller, Fr., Riverview, Sarasota, Fla.

Brailon White, Fr., Northwest, Cincinnati, Ohio

JJ Wilson, Fr., Oakwood, Oakwood, Ohio