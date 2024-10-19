Wittenberg beats Kenyon for second straight NCAC victory

Tigers are now 25-0 in series in NCAC play
Wittenberg takes the field before a game against Howard Payne on Sept. 28, 2024, at Edwards-Maurer Field in Springfield. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Wittenberg takes the field before a game against Howard Payne on Sept. 28, 2024, at Edwards-Maurer Field in Springfield. David Jablonski/Staff
By
16 minutes ago
Freshman Jayden Miller made his first start at quarterback for the Wittenberg Tigers on Saturday and rushed for one score and threw for another in a 27-7 victory against Kenyon in Gambier.

Explore» LOCAL COLLEGES: Dayton off to 3-0 start in PFL

Wittenberg (3-2, 2-1) won its second straight game. It improved to 25-0 against Kenyon (4-3, 3-2) in North Coast Athletic Conference play. It has won the last 24 games in the series by at least 16 points.

Miller ran for a 35-yard score in the first quarter to give Wittenberg a 7-0 lead. The Tigers led 20-0 after two touchdown runs by Omar Holloway.

In the third quarter, Miller threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Eric Rasheed.

Miller completed 15 of 25 passes for 195 yards. Rasheed caught three passes for 70 yards. Holloway gained 99 yards on 31 carries.

Wittenberg returns to action at 1 p.m. next Saturday at DePauw (6-0, 4-0), which won 53-34 at Denison (4-3, 4-1) on Saturday.

