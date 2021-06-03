Wittenberg announces 61-man 2021 recruiting class

Wittenberg coaches focused on adding size. Of the 61 players, 27 are linemen.

“We went after big kids,” Fincham said, “and big kids are always hard to find at lower levels because everybody wants a 6-foot-4 or 6-foot-5 kid. We just found ourselves really thin on our roster with big kids, so that was the target. We listed all the big kids just as linemen, not necessarily as offensive or defensive linemen. We’ve got an idea where we want to start guys, but we’re going to go into it with a really open view as to what position they are and just try to scatter the wealth because we do feel really good about the class and big kids we got.”

Among the other things to know about the 2021 class:

• The freshman report to campus in Springfield on Aug. 8. Wittenberg starts practice Aug. 10.

• There are 39 players from Ohio, nine from Indiana, five from Florida and also players from West Virginia, California, Louisiana, Michigan, Kentucky and Maryland.

• One of the players, linebacker Brady Ankrom, is from Fincham’s hometown of Williamstown, W.Va

• There are five linemen from the Greater Western Ohio Conference: Springfield’s Christian Ochs; Xenia’s Paxton Bartley; Miamisburg’s Peyton Jackson; Springboro’s Logan Manes; and Centerville’s Wyatt Osterhage.

• Three of the recruits played for state championship teams last fall.

Van Wert quarterback Owen Treece threw three touchdown passes in a 31-28 victory against Mentor Lake Catholic.

Linemen Connor Blake and Will Spicer, played for Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., It won Florida’s Class 4A state championship.

• There are three players from Clark County: Greenon kicker Nathan Hawks; Shawnee quarterback Drew Mitch; and Springfield’s Ochs.

Hawks was a record-setting kicker at Greenon who had some interest from the Division I level.

“I’m not so sure he’s not our most talented player,” Fincham said. “Nobody appreciates a great kicker/punter/specialist-type guy until you don’t have one. You think how important Will Gingery was to our football team a few years ago. He was our MVP as a kicker/punter. Nathan, we’re very excited about him. He’s a great kid and a great student and comes from a really good family. He’s really talented. The last time we played a football season, we struggled in those areas so I think he’s going to be able to help us.”

Mitch threw for 1,270 yards and rushed for 571 last season at Shawnee.

“He has the body and the ability to play multiple positions,” Fincham said, “but we recruited him as a quarterback and that’s the way we’re heading.”

Ochs played for a Springfield team that reached the state semifinals.

“I’m not sure if he’s a center or a guard,” Fincham said, “but he’s a big physical kid.”

2021 Wittenberg football recruiting class

Zach Addie, OL/DL, Pickerington North, Ohio

Miles Amadi, OL/DL, Lawrence North, Ind.

Brady Ankrom, LB, Williamstown, W.Va.

Paxton Bartley, OL/DL, Xenia, Ohio

Cole Becker, LB, Grove City, Ohio

Nate Berger, LB, Indian Hill, Ohio

Carter Binford, WR, Grove City, Ohio

Connor Blake, OL/DL, Cardinal Gibbons, Fla.

Carter Bluvol, OL/DL, Olentangy Orange, Ohio

Ed Bolden, OL/DL, Lakota West, Ohio

Angel Bravo, OL/DL, Orland, Calif.

Trey Brininger, WR, Cardington-Lincoln, Ohio

Kobe Brown, RB, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

Elvis Casanova, DB, Labelle, Fla.

Logan Caudill, WR, Northwestern, Ind.

Brayden Dietz, RB, Waynesville, Ohio

Logan Emnett, RB, Notre Dame, Ohio

Caleb Fischer, TE, Penn, Ind.

Trace Ford, OL/DL, Lakewood, Ohio

Caleb Fortener, OL/DL, Fairmont, Ohio

Zach Gervil, DB, Flanagan, Fla.

Mario Getaw, RB, Utica Eisenhower, Mich.

Josh Graybill, OL/DL, Bushnell Prairie, IL

Davis Hall, OL/DL, Mooresville, Ind.

Luke Harper, LB, Marysville, Ohio

Nathan Hawks, K, Greenon, Ohio

Peyton Jackson, OL/DL, Miamisburg, Ohio

Zac Jacobs, OL/DL, Lima Central Catholic, Ohio

Liam Jennings, OL/DL, Bishop Chatard, Ind.

Colby Kerns, OL/DL, Marysville, Ohio

Marshall Klingel, OL/DL, Delaware Hayes, Ohio

Tommy Leibold, OL/DL, Archbishop Alter, Ohio

Nick Liebler, LB, Massillon Washington, Ohio

Keith Love, WR, Northwest, Ohio

Logan Manes, OL/DL, Springboro, Ohio

Connor Mathews, QB, Dublin Coffman, Ohio

Max Milton, QB, Heritage Christian, Ind.

Drew Mitch, ATH, Shawnee, Ohio

Javaughn Neal, OL/DL, Princeton, Ohio

Caleb Nichols, WR, Notre Dame, KY

Cam Nickleson, RB, Bishop Watterson, Ohio

Justin Norris, WR, Middletown Christian, Ohio

Christian Ochs, OL/DL, Springfield, Ohio

Wyatt Osterhage, OL/DL, Centerville, Ohio

Tyler Price, DB, Miramar, Fla.

David Russell, WR, Northwest, Ohio

Joey Slimak, DB, Fishers, Ind.

Will Spicer, OL/DL, Cardinal Gibbons, Fla.

Max Stephens, OL/DL, Riverside, Ohio

Jourdan Stipe, DB, John Curtis Christian, La.

Jake Thiel, OL/DL, Mechanicsburg, Ohio

Daniel Ticktin, DB, Walter J Ohionson, MD

Owen Treece, QB, Van Wert, Ohio

Kahleel Trent, WR, Springboro, Ohio

Gabe Vanleeuwen, OL/DL, Edgewood, Ind.

Tyler VanMeter, LB, New Albany, Ohio

Anthony Villacis, LB, Walter Johnson, Md.

Nick Wadsworth, OL/DL, Mason, Ohio

Harrison Waltz, LB, Heritage Christian, Ind.

Bryan White, RB, Lakota West, Ohio

Hayden Yerian, LB, Grove City, Ohio