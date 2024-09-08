With Higgins out, Chase will be needed to support Burrow

Chase, the team’s No. 5 overall draft pick in 2021, said Friday he would be a “game-time decision” as he hoped to get a contract extension over the line before the start of the season. No deal has been agreed upon but Chase also indicated he would be willing to play without it. He simply wanted it to be his decision.

The three-time Pro Bowler said he would likely be limited if he played, after holding in throughout all of training camp and only getting back on the field for team practices Wednesday, but he still thought he could play two-thirds or more of his regular snaps.

Without Higgins, Chase will be needed. Andrei Iosivas is set to be the third receiver alongside Higgins and Chase this season. Trenton Irwin, Charlie Jones and Jermaine Burton are the other receivers on the roster.

Practice squad call-up Kendric Pryor is inactive with Chase expected to play. The other inactives are defensive end Cedric Johnson, offensive tackle Amarius Mims (pectoral muscle injury), defensive tackle Kris Jenkins (thumb) and tight end Tanner McLachlan.