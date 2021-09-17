Winker returns to Reds after missing 28 games

The Cincinnati Reds activated outfielder Jesse Winker, who has not played since Aug. 15, on Friday before the start of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park.
Winker, who started the All-Star Game in July, suffered an intercostal strain and was place on the injured list on Aug. 16. At the time, he was hitting .307 with 24 home runs and 71 RBIs.
The Reds were 64-55 when Winker was injured. They were 12-16 when he was on the injured list. With 15 games to play, they trail the St. Louis Cardinals by one game and the San Diego Padres by a half game in the wild-card race.
Winker made two rehab appearances with the Triple-A Louisville Bats on Tuesday and Wednesday and went 0-for-5.
To make room for Winker on the roster, the Reds placed outfielder Tyler Naquin on the 10-day injured list with bruised ribs. They also announced reliever Brad Brach, who was designated for assignment on Monday, has been released.