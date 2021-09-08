springfield-news-sun logo
Where the Reds stand in playoff race with 22 games left

Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer catches a shallow fly ball in left field hit by Chicago Cubs' Frank Schwindel during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer catches a shallow fly ball in left field hit by Chicago Cubs' Frank Schwindel during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Sports
By David Jablonski
23 minutes ago
Reds, Cubs end three-game series Wednesday night in Chicago

The Cincinnati Reds reversed their slide in the standings — for one day at least — and moved back into a tie with the San Diego Padres in the race for the second wild-card.

The Reds (74-66) beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 at Wrigley Field on Tuesday, while the Padres (73-65) lost 4-0 at home to the Los Angeles Angels.

The Reds have 22 games to play in the last 26 games of the regular season, which ends Oct. 3. Nine of those games are against the Pittsburgh Pirates (50-80), who have the second-worst record in the National League. The Reds are 9-1 against the Pirates this season.

According to FanGraphs.com, the Reds have a 49.0 percent chance of winning a wild card. The Padres have a 32.7 percent chance.

» ASK HAL: Concepcion, once and for all, should be in the Hall of Fame

The Philadelphia Phillies (71-67), who trail the Reds and Padres by two games, have an 8.4 percent chance. The St. Louis Cardinals (69-68), who are 3½ games back of the Reds and Padres, have a 2.8 percent chance.

The Reds and Cubs conclude their three-game series at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday at Wrigley Field. The Reds then start a three-game series on the road against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday. The Reds lead the season series against the Cardinals 9-7.

