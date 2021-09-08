Where the Reds stand in playoff race with 22 games left

The Reds (74-66) beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 at Wrigley Field on Tuesday, while the Padres (73-65) lost 4-0 at home to the Los Angeles Angels.

The Reds have 22 games to play in the last 26 games of the regular season, which ends Oct. 3. Nine of those games are against the Pittsburgh Pirates (50-80), who have the second-worst record in the National League. The Reds are 9-1 against the Pirates this season.