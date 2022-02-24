What to know about the NFL Scouting Combine

The following day, that group will meet the media, have more team interviews and more medical exams, and on Thursday they will be measured, do the bench press and work out at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The other three groupings of players are set to follow the same pattern throughout the week: Offensive linemen and running backs arrive Tuesday, have exams and interviews Wednesday, meet with the media Thursday and work out Friday. Defensive linemen and linebackers arrive Wednesday and finish Saturday while defensive backs and special-teamers go Thursday-Sunday.

2. Seven players from Ohio State on the list of invitees along with eight from the University of Cincinnati.

Defensive linemen Haskell Garrett and Tyreke Smith, tight end Jeremy Ruckert, receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson and offensive linemen Nick Petit-Frere and Thayer Munford will represent the Buckeyes.

UC players set to attend are cornerbacks Coby Bryant and Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, safety Bryan Cook, linebacker Darrian Beavers, running back Jerome Ford, receiver Alex Pierce, defensive linemen Myjai Sanders and quarterback Desmond Ridder.

Defensive lineman Dominique Robinson will represent Miami University.

Media interviews with players will be in the morning each day.

3. The combine also offers great opportunities for fans to hear from the management of their favorite team.

The week is not all about the draft. Team representatives also typically speak about their plans for free agency, view of the roster and outlook for next season.

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin is set to speak to reporters at 3:30 on Tuesday with head coach Zac Taylor taking the podium 30 minutes later.

Browns GM Andrew Berry is scheduled to talk at 2:15 Tuesday afternoon while Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski will go a day later at 2:45 p.m.