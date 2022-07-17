Westfall wins 4th straight City Amateur title

Westfall made some key putts and chipped close a couple times Saturday.

“I didn’t play the greatest, but I I scored the golf ball and managed my way around the golf course really well, which I think helped a lot,” Westfall said. “Everything was relatively, I guess, average yesterday, but the putting definitely came back to bail me out.”

Westfall feels good about his summer so far. He finished second at a Columbus area tournament and has qualified for the upcoming Ohio Amateur. He is playing in the 99th annual Men’s Metropolitan Championship starting Thursday at Country Club of the North.

Westfall will then get ready for a fifth season of college golf at Findlay made possible by the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 year. He graduated this past spring with degrees in business management and finance and has already begun work toward his MBA, which he expects to complete next spring.

Westfall wants to work in either golf or wealth management. He will also use the next six to 12 months to determine if wants to try to play professionally.

“That’s kind of the golden question,” he said. “It kind of depends on if I can find sponsors because obviously it takes a lot of money. I definitely feel like since my injury I’ve gotten back to, if not farther ahead of, where I was before I got injured. It’s just a matter of seeing how my game shapes up against everybody else and seeing if it’s justifiable to try it.”