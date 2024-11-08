West Liberty-Salem to host Miami East in second round game

The Tigers are seeking their first appearance in the third round since 2019 when the program fell to conference rival West Jefferson.

West Liberty-Salem has advanced to Week 12 each of the past two seasons, falling to Tri-Village last year and Marion Local in 2023. This year, the Tigers hope to finally break through to Week 13.

“We always talk about our goals and first and foremost we want to win the conference and put ourselves in a good position to host home playoff games and make a run,” said Tigers coach Dan McGill. “We just want to keep playing as long as we can.”

WLS will face a Vikings squad that’s won five straight games after starting the season 3-3. They lost to Milton-Union 32-14 earlier this season, but beat the Bulldogs 14-6 in a first round playoff game last week.

“They’re big and they’re athletic,” McGill said. “They’re certainly well-coached. They make you defend the whole field all the time every play. At the same time defensively, they’re aggressive, fly to the ball and tackle well. It’s certainly going to be a challenge.”

Miami East is led by dynamic backfield mates in sophomore quarterback KJ Gustin (2,080 passing yards) and senior running back Aaron Mills (1,276 yards rushing). Defensively, senior linebacker Luke Bowsher ranks among the Three Rivers Conference leaders with 133 tackles.

The Tigers have 17 seniors who have played in the postseason.

“It’s the biggest senior class I’ve ever had and it’s a group that’s tight on and off the field,” McGill said. “They just genuinely enjoy playing with each other and for each other. Last year’s senior class did a great job with leadership and these guys are picking up right where those guys left off. Some of these seniors have just worked their tails off for four years, waiting for an opportunity to be starters. It’s rewarding to see those guys earn that and they’re making the most of those opportunities.”

The winner will play either No. 3 Waynesville or No. 11 Madeira in a Region 20 semifinal game at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at a site to be determined.

Friday will also be the last home for the Tigers senior class that’s won 28 games over the last four years.

“They’ve done a lot for our program and we certainly appreciate those guys,” McGill said. “We’d love nothing more than to send them off with a win on their home field.”