Week 9 Roundup: Unbeaten Northeastern clinches share of first OHC title since 2003

Greeneview 51, Catholic Central 0: Senior Rylan Hurst rushed for two touchdowns as Greeneview clinched at least a share of its second straight OHC South championship.

Senior Carter Williams scored two TDs — one on the ground and another through the air. Senior Logan Sandlin and sophomores Cooper Payton and Chase Walker each rushed for a TD in the victory. Sophomore quarterback Alex Horney also threw a TD pass as the Rams won their fifth straight game. Greeneview can clinch the title outright with a victory against Greenon next week.

The Irish (6-3, 1-3 OHC South) travel to Southeastern next week.

Southeastern 31, Cedarville 0: Junior quarterback Zack McKee threw for 164 yards and three TD passes to lead Southeastern.

Junior Jonah Asebrook caught two TD passes and senior Thomas Sulfridge added another as the Trojans won their second straight game. Sophomore Hayden Davis also scored a rushing TD for Southeastern (5-4, 2-2 OHC South).

The Indians fell to 4-5 and 2-2 in the OHC South. Cedarville hosts Madison-Plains next week.

London 31, Shawnee 14: Senior Max Guyer and junior Zane Mercer each rushed for TDs as Shawnee dropped its third straight game.

Shawnee (5-4, 1-3 CBC Kenton Trail) hosts Jonathan Alder (6-3, 2-2) next week.

Jonathan Alder 21, Tecumseh 14, OT: Seniors Lucas Berner and Nate Cory each rushed for touchdowns, but the Arrows fell in overtime in a Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail Division matchup.

Tecumseh (5-4, 2-2) hosts Kenton Ridge in Week 10.

Urbana 44, Northwestern 0: The Hillclimbers clinched at least a share of its first CBC Mad River Division title since 2018. Urbana (7-2, 4-0) can clinch the outright title with a victory against North Union (7-2, 3-1) in Week 10.

Bellefontaine 49, Kenton Ridge 14: The Chieftains (8-1, 4-0) earned at least a share of the CBC Kenton Trail Division title with the victory. Bellefontaine can clinch the outright title with a win against London (6-3, 3-1) next week.

Greenon 74, Madison-Plains 0: The Knights won for the third straight week, outscoring their opponents 122-15.

Mechanicsburg 35, West Liberty-Salem 0: Junior Jayden Roland rushed for 189 yards and three TDs as the Indians improved to 7-2 and 3-1 in the OHC North.

Senior Charlie Bradford and Gabe Hursey added rushing TDs for Mechanicsburg.

West Liberty-Salem dropped its second straight game, falling to 5-4 and 2-2 in the OHC North.

Benjamin Logan 35, Graham 34: Senior Trevor Berry scored on a 1-yard run with 47 seconds remaining to lift Benjamin Logan to the victory.

Graham senior Eli Hollingsworth rushed for two TDs and threw two TD passes to junior Eli Jacks as the Falcons fell to 4-5 and 2-2 in the CBC Mad River. The Falcons travel to Indian Lake next week.