Week 9 roundup: Second-half surge leads Indian Lake past Northwestern

Northwestern junior quarterback Ried Smith went 21-for-38 for 210 yards and rushed for 77 yards on the ground. Warriors sophomore wideout Rennen Smith caught nine passes for 93 yards for Northwestern. Warriors junior Luke Fissel, Ried Smith and Allen each had interceptions in the loss.

Indian Lake jumped out to a 20-0 lead, but the Warriors stormed back, pulling within one point on a 1-yard TD run by Allen midway through the third quarter to make it 20-19.

The Lakers would score three straight TDs to seal the victory. With the victory, Indian Lake clinched at least a share of its second Mad River Division championship in four seasons. The Lakers can win the title outright with a victory against North Union next week.

The Warriors host Shawnee in their season finale next week.

Benjamin Logan 17, Shawnee 9: Braves freshman Derek Boehmer threw a 14-yard TD pass to senior Connar Earles as Shawnee fell to 1-8 and 0-4 in the CBC Mad River.

Braves senior Hayden Coppess also rushed for 98 yards and senior Noah Boblitt kicked a 26-yard field goal for Shawnee.

Urbana 41, Tecumseh 8: Hillclimbers sophomore Grady Lantz threw six TD passes as Urbana improved to 7-2 and 2-2 in the CBC Kenton Trail.

Arrows junior Austin Clark caught a TD pass for Tecumseh (0-9, 0-4), which travels to Jonathan Alder next week.

The Hillclimbers, which have sealed a berth in the Division IV, Region 16 playoffs according unofficial playoff rankings compiled by JoeEitel.com, travel to unbeaten London next week.

Greeneview 47, Catholic Central 6: The Rams clinched at least a share of their fourth straight Ohio Heritage Conference South Division title, winning their 19th straight division contest.

The Irish fell to 1-8 and 0-4 in the division. They host Madison-Plains next week at Hallinean Field.

Greeneview travels to Cedarville next week with a chance to win the outright OHC South title.

Cedarville 8, Greenon 7: Indians junior quarterback Will Mossing threw a 20-yard TD pass to senior Colt Coffey with 2:15 remaining and hit sophomore Lincoln Pyles on the two-point conversion to lift the Indians.

Greenon junior Kai Ricks scored on a 32-yard run with about eight minutes for the Knights, which fell to 1-8 and 1-3 in the OHC South. Greenon travels to Southeastern next week.

Mechanicsburg 35, Northeastern 18: Jets junior quarterback Diezel Taylor threw two TD passes and rushed for another as Northeastern fell to 5-4 and 1-3 in the OHC North.

Jets junior Jake Newman caught a 50- and 60-yard TD pass for Northeastern, which can clinch a D-VI, Region 24 playoff berth with a win at West Jefferson (3-6, 1-3) next week.

The Indians have clinched a spot in the D-VI, Region 23 playoffs.

West Liberty-Salem 49, Triad 8: Tigers senior Nick Shifflet threw for four TDs as West Liberty-Salem improved to 8-1 and 4-0 in the OHC North Division.

Tigers senior Josh Wilcoxon rushed for 106 yards and three TDs for West Liberty-Salem.

The Tigers host Fairbanks (7-2, 4-0) with the OHC North Division title on the line. West Liberty-Salem has also clinched a berth in the D-V, Region 20 playoffs.

Triad senior Awesom Mitchell scored the lone TD for the Cardinals (1-8, 0-4).

Graham 38, North Union 0: The Falcons won their third straight game, improving to 3-6 and 3-1 in the CBC Mad River Division.

Madison-Plains 31, Southeastern 0: The Trojans fell to 3-6 and 2-2 in the division.