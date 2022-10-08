Week 8 Roundup: Northeastern remains perfect; Tecumseh beats Shawnee

Senior Lucas Berner rushed for 153 yards and a TD on 42 carries as Tecumseh improved to 5-3 and 2-1 in the division. Jackson Berner carried the ball 13 times for 89 yards and two TDs.

Shawnee senior Max Guyer and junior T.J. Meeks each rushed for TDs for the Braves (5-3, 1-2 CBC Kenton Trail). Shawnee junior Mitchell Humphreys hit a 27-yard field goal with 10 minutes remaining to give the Braves a 17-14 lead.

Tecumseh sits one-game back of Bellefontaine in the CBC Kenton Trail. The Arrows travel to Jonathan Alder in Week 9.

The Braves travel to London next week.

Graham 39, North Union 33: Senior Eli Hollingsworth connected with senior Ben Sells on a 12-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter to lift Graham to the CBC Mad River Division victory.

Hollingsworth threw for 177 yards and two TDs through the air and rushed for 131 yards for the Falcons (4-4, 2-1 CBC Mad River). Graham junior Tucker Nave rushed for 47 yards and three TDs and junior Eli Jacks added 103 yards and a TD and senior Jeff Honeycutt caught a TD pass for the Falcons, which travel to Benjamin Logan next week.

Indian Lake 35, Northwestern 7: Senior Brock Mansfield threw a 20-yard TD pass to senior Austin Ernst in the loss.

Northwestern fell to 1-7 and 0-3 in the Mad River Division.

Urbana 37, Benjamin Logan 8: Junior quarterback Will Donahoe went 18-for-27 for 300 yards and three TDs in the victory.

Urbana senior wide receiver Jonathan Hildebrand caught four passes for 178 yards and three TDs and freshman Austin Hill rushed for 58 yards and a TD as the Hillclimbers (6-2, 3-0) took over sole possession of first place in the CBC Mad River Division. They can claim at least a share of the league title with a victory at Northwestern in Week 9.

Greeneview 41, Cedarville 7: Sophomore quarterback Alex Horney went 6-for-10 for 94 yards and two TDs as Greeneview remained unbeaten in the OHC South Division.

Senior Rylan Hurst rushed for 101 yards and TD, while senior Jarrod Mays and sophomore Cooper Payton each rushed for TDs. Rams seniors Will Reichley and Carter Williams each caught TD passes, while sophomore Sean Leonard connected on field goals of 40 and 44 yards.

Greeneview (7-1, 3-0) can clinch at least a share of the OHC South title with a victory at Catholic Central next week.

Cedarville junior Jackson Pyles threw a 10-yard TD pass to junior Jackson Miller for the Indians, which fell to 4-4 and 2-1 in the OHC South. Cedarville hosts Southeastern next week.

West Jefferson 28, Triad 20: Sophomore Awesom Mitchell rushed for 203 yards on 25 carries and two TDs in the loss.

Cardinals sophomore quarterback Cayden Everhart went 8-for-14 for 111 yards and a TD, while junior Kane Bailey caught four passes for 40 yards and a TD.

Southeastern 35, Madison Plains 13: The Trojans jumped out to a 28-13 halftime lead and never looked back. Southeastern improved to 4-4 and 1-2 in OHC South.

London 34, Kenton Ridge 0: The Cougars fell to 2-6 and 0-3 in the CBC Kenton Trail.

Mechanicsburg 27, Fairbanks 14: The Indians improved to 6-2 and 2-1 in the OHC North.