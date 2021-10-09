Week 8 Roundup: Jets earn first win over WL-S since 2003; Shawnee tops Tecumseh

Shawnee 27, Tecumseh 14: Braves junior running back Max Guyer rushed for 115 yards and a TD on 24 carries and sophomore quarterback Zane Mercer rushed for 94 yards and two TDs as Shawnee improved to 6-2 and 3-0 in the Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail Division.

Mercer also went 5-for-9 for 42 yards, including an 11-yard TD pass to Brian Morgan.

Senior Braden Berner rushed 16 times for 75 yards and a TD and junior Nate Cory scored on a 1-yard run for Tecumseh (3-5, 0-3).

Shawnee hosts London (6-2, 3-0) in a battle of unbeaten CBC Kenton Trail teams next week.

Southeastern 30, Madison-Plains 6: Trojans senior Wade Eriksen set a school record with a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown in the OHC South Division victory, snapping a four-game losing streak.

Southeastern (2-5, 1-2) hosts Cedarville (0-8, 0-3) next week. Madison-Plains is 1-7 and 0-3 in the division.

London 53, Kenton Ridge 7: The Cougars fell to 3-5 and 0-3 in the CBC Kenton Trail. They travel to Bellefontaine next week.

Indian Lake 49, Northwestern 15: The Warriors jumped out to an early 7-0 lead, but the Lakers scored 49 straight points to improve to 6-2 and 3-0 in the CBC Mad River.

Senior Kolten Berner hit senior Dawson Thomas on a 72-yard TD pass in the first quarter and junior Austin Ernst scored on a 29-yard run in the fourth quarter for Northwestern (0-8, 0-3), which travels to Urbana next week.

Greeneview 42, Cedarville 10: Cole DeHaven rushed for a TD and threw for another as the Rams won their third straight game.

Rylan Hurst and Ashtan Hendricks each ran for TDs and Carter Williams caught a TD pass for the Rams (4-4, 3-0 OHC South).

Max Pollander scored the lone TD for the Indians (0-8, 0-3).

Mechanicsburg 42, Fairbanks 7: The Division VI top-ranked Indians (8-0, 3-0) rolled to their eighth straight Ohio Heritage Conference North Division victory.

West Jefferson 51, Triad 7: The Roughriders Tyler Buescher threw for 334 yards and five TDs as West Jefferson improved to 8-0 and 3-0 in the OHC North.

Hayden Simpson scored the lone TD for Triad (2-6, 0-3).

Benjamin Logan 41, Urbana 21: The Hillclimbers pulled to within six points on a 17-yard run by Will Donahoe, but the Raiders scored 14 fourth-quarter points to snap a five-game losing streak.

Rayvon Rogan rushed for 52 yards and a TD and teammate Jonathan Hildebrand caught five passes for 104 yards and returned a blocked punt for a TD for Urbana (1-7, 1-2 CBC Mad River Division).

North Union 14, Graham 0: The Falcons fell to 4-3 and 1-2 in the CBC Mad River.