Week 8 Roundup: Jets earn first win over WL-S since 2003; Shawnee tops Tecumseh

SPRINGFIELD — Northeastern High School junior quarterback Cade Houseman had five total touchdowns — three through the air and two on the ground — as the Jets beat West Liberty-Salem 42-21 in Ohio Heritage Conference North Division action on Friday night at Conover Field.
Houseman went 12-for-20 for 157 yards, throwing TD passes to freshman Garrett Chadwell, sophomore Johnny Guevara and junior Gunnar Leonard as the Jets beat the Tigers for the first time since 2003.
Houseman rushed for 121 yards and two TDs on 17 carries and junior Hunter Albright rushed for 119 yards and a TD on 16 carries for the Jets (5-3, 1-2 OHC North).
Tigers senior Christian Griffith went 15-for-25 for 105 yards and sophomore Gabe McGill carried the ball 19 times for 111 yards and a TD for the Tigers (1-6, 0-3 OHC North).
The Jets travel to Triad next week.
Shawnee 27, Tecumseh 14: Braves junior running back Max Guyer rushed for 115 yards and a TD on 24 carries and sophomore quarterback Zane Mercer rushed for 94 yards and two TDs as Shawnee improved to 6-2 and 3-0 in the Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail Division.
Mercer also went 5-for-9 for 42 yards, including an 11-yard TD pass to Brian Morgan.
Senior Braden Berner rushed 16 times for 75 yards and a TD and junior Nate Cory scored on a 1-yard run for Tecumseh (3-5, 0-3).
Shawnee hosts London (6-2, 3-0) in a battle of unbeaten CBC Kenton Trail teams next week.
Southeastern 30, Madison-Plains 6: Trojans senior Wade Eriksen set a school record with a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown in the OHC South Division victory, snapping a four-game losing streak.
Southeastern (2-5, 1-2) hosts Cedarville (0-8, 0-3) next week. Madison-Plains is 1-7 and 0-3 in the division.
London 53, Kenton Ridge 7: The Cougars fell to 3-5 and 0-3 in the CBC Kenton Trail. They travel to Bellefontaine next week.
Indian Lake 49, Northwestern 15: The Warriors jumped out to an early 7-0 lead, but the Lakers scored 49 straight points to improve to 6-2 and 3-0 in the CBC Mad River.
Senior Kolten Berner hit senior Dawson Thomas on a 72-yard TD pass in the first quarter and junior Austin Ernst scored on a 29-yard run in the fourth quarter for Northwestern (0-8, 0-3), which travels to Urbana next week.
Greeneview 42, Cedarville 10: Cole DeHaven rushed for a TD and threw for another as the Rams won their third straight game.
Rylan Hurst and Ashtan Hendricks each ran for TDs and Carter Williams caught a TD pass for the Rams (4-4, 3-0 OHC South).
Max Pollander scored the lone TD for the Indians (0-8, 0-3).
Mechanicsburg 42, Fairbanks 7: The Division VI top-ranked Indians (8-0, 3-0) rolled to their eighth straight Ohio Heritage Conference North Division victory.
West Jefferson 51, Triad 7: The Roughriders Tyler Buescher threw for 334 yards and five TDs as West Jefferson improved to 8-0 and 3-0 in the OHC North.
Hayden Simpson scored the lone TD for Triad (2-6, 0-3).
Benjamin Logan 41, Urbana 21: The Hillclimbers pulled to within six points on a 17-yard run by Will Donahoe, but the Raiders scored 14 fourth-quarter points to snap a five-game losing streak.
Rayvon Rogan rushed for 52 yards and a TD and teammate Jonathan Hildebrand caught five passes for 104 yards and returned a blocked punt for a TD for Urbana (1-7, 1-2 CBC Mad River Division).
North Union 14, Graham 0: The Falcons fell to 4-3 and 1-2 in the CBC Mad River.