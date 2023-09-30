Week 7 Roundup: Long leads Springfield past Springboro

SPRINGBORO — Springfield High School sophomore Deontre Long rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown as the Wildcats beat Springboro 28-9 in Greater Western Ohio Conference action on Friday night at CareFlight Field in Springboro.

The Wildcats defense caused four turnovers as Springfield improved to 3-4 and 2-2 in the conference.

Long’s 3-yard run gave the Wildcats an early 7-0 lead. Springfield senior Aaron Scott hit Duncan Bradley III on a 6-yard TD pass to extend the lead to 14-0.

Scott scored on a 6-yard run with nine minutes remaining in the first half. On Springboro’s next possession, senior Bryce Washington returned an interception 17 yards for a TD to make it 28-0 at the half.

A safety cut Springfield’s lead to 28-2 in the third quarter. Springboro scored on a 79-yard TD pass midway through the third quarter to make it 28-9, but the Panthers wouldn’t get any closer.

Senior Javyn Martin and Scott each had interceptions and senior Kevin Fair recovered a fumble for the Wildcats, who host Centerville next week.

Springboro fell to 1-6 and 1-2 in the GWOC.

Shawnee 47, Graham 7: Braves senior T.J. Meeks rushed for 110 yards and four TDs as Shawnee improved to 6-1 and 2-0 in the Central Buckeye Conference Mad River Division.

Shawnee senior Ed Boehmer and junior Evan Ballard each rushed for touchdowns and senior Mitchell Humphreys hit a 35-yard field goal for the Braves, who led 40-0 at the half.

Braves senior Braylon Brim had three sacks, including one that led to a safety and Ballard had an interception for Shawnee.

Falcons freshman John Bodey scored on a 9-yard run for Graham, which fell to 0-7 and 0-2 in the Mad River Division.

Northeastern 47, Triad 6: Jets sophomore Jackson Jones ran for 306 yards and three TDs as the Jets cruised to an OHC North victory.

Jones scored on runs of 59, 64 and 4 yards for Northeastern, which had 483 yards of total offense. Jets sophomore Diezel Taylor, senior Johnny Guevara and sophomore Cody Houseman also rushed for TDs and senior Caleb Smith hit a 30-yard field goal for Northeastern, which improved to 5-2 and 1-1 in the OHC North.

Triad sophomore Brody Hess scored on a 1-yard run for the Cardinals (1-6, 1-1 OHC North).

Urbana 41, Kenton Ridge 7: Hillclimbers senior Will Donahoe threw three TD passes and hit two field goals as Urbana improved to 6-1 and 1-1 in the CBC Kenton Trail.

Hillclimbers senior Aiden Bradshaw caught two TDs and returned the opening kickoff for a TD, Colton Teepe had a receiving TD and sophomore Austin Hill ran for a TD in the victory. Urbana travels to Bellefontaine next week.

West Jefferson 62, West Liberty-Salem 47: Tigers senior Gabe McGill rushed for 200 yards and four TDs and caught a TD pass, but the Roughriders outscored WLS 34-20 in the second half to remain unbeaten.

Tigers senior quarterback Miles Hostetler went 9-for-16 for 149 yards and two TDs, including a TD pass to junior Hunter Knotts and senior Jacob Griffith returned an interception 66 yards for a TD as WLS fell to 6-1 and 1-1 in the OHC North.

West Liberty-Salem trailed 28-27 at the half. The two teams combined for 888 yards of total offense, including 401 yards through the air for the Roughriders. The Tigers host Mechanicsburg next week.

North Union 38, Northwestern 6: Warriors sophomore Ried Smith scored on a 6-yard run in the third quarter to cut the Wildcats lead to 24-6, but they couldn’t get any closer in Northwestern’s regular season home finale.

Smith went 17-for-28 for 152 yards for the Warriors (2-5, 0-2 CBC Mad River). Northwestern travels to Graham next week.

Greenon 47, Madison Plains 10: Knights junior Aiden Carpenter threw for two TDs and ran for another as Greenon improved to 1-6 and 1-1 in the OHC South.

Mechanicsburg 47, Fairbanks 7: Indians senior Jayden Roland rushed for 114 yards and had four total TDs as Mechanicsburg improved to 4-3 and 1-1 in the OHC North.

Roland scored on a TD run, threw a TD pass, caught a TD pass and returned an interception for a touchdown and Liam O’Laughlin had a receiving TD for Mechanicsburg, who led 40-0 at the half.

Cedarville 35, Catholic Central 0: The Indians improved to 6-1 and 2-0 in the OHC South.

The Irish fell to 1-6 and 0-2 in the division. They host Greenon at 7 p.m. Thursday at Hallinean Field.

Bellefontaine 42, Tecumseh 0: The Arrows lost their fifth straight game, falling to 2-5 and 0-2 in the CBC Kenton Trail. The Arrows host London next week.