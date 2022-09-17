Week 5 roundup: No. 9 Irish beat West Jefferson in double OT to remain unbeaten

After the Irish defense held the Roughriders on fourth down in the second OT, Kamara scored the game-winning touchdown on the next Catholic Central series.

The Irish host Madison-Plains next week at Hallinean Field.

Northeastern 50, Southeastern 0: Senior quarterback Cade Houseman went 10-for-15 for 234 yards and three TDs through the air and rushed for another TD as Northeastern earned its fourth shutout victory of the season.

Senior Gunnar Leonard caught two TD passes and senior Dylan Haggy and junior Cody Lookabaugh each caught TD passes for the Jets. Jets senior Hunter Albright and freshman Carter Spriggs each had rushing touchdowns for Northeastern, while junior Caleb Smith also threw a touchdown pass in the victory.

The Jets host West Jefferson next week at Conover Field.

Greeneview 35, Mechanicsburg 0: Sophomore Cooper Payton rushed for two touchdowns to hand the D-VII second-ranked Indians (4-1) their first loss of the season.

Greeneview senior quarterback Cole DeHaven and senior Rylan Hurst each rushed for TDs in the victory, while sophomore quarterback Alex Horney threw a TD pass to senior William Reichley.

The Rams (4-1) defense held the Indians to 94 yards of total offense, allowing one third down conversion in the victory. They host Southeastern next week.

Shawnee 53, Northwestern 13: Seniors quarterbac R.J. Griffin went 9-for-11 for 236 yards and three TDs as Shawnee (4-1) won its fourth straight game.

Braves senior Max Guyer rushed for two TDs and junior T.J. Meeks, junior Zane Mercer and junior Ed Boehmer all caught TD passes for the Braves. Meeks and sophomore Evan Ballard also rushed for TDs in the victory, while Mercer returned a punt for a TD.

Northwestern senior Austin Ernst rushed for a TD and caught a TD pass from senior Brock Mansfield as the Warriors fell to 1-4 overall. They travel to North Union next week.

Tecumseh 35, Benjamin Logan 14: Arrows senior Lucas Berner rushed for 294 yards and four TDs on 34 carries as the Arrows improved to 3-2.

Tecumseh senior Jackson Berner also rushed for a TD in the victory.

West Liberty-Salem 27, Cedarville 10: Tigers junior Gabe McGill rushed for 110 yards and three TDs and returned an interception for a TD in the victory for West Liberty-Salem, which hosts Fairbanks next Friday at Tiger Stadium.

Indians junior Liam Harris recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown and junior Jackson Howdyshell hit a 28-yard field goal for Cedarville (2-3).

Triad 26, Greenon 7: The Cardinals improved to 2-3 overall and travel to Mechanicsburg next week.

The Knights fell to 1-4 and host Cedarville next Friday night.

Urbana 47, Kenton Ridge 7: The Hillclimbers improved to 3-2 and travel to rival Graham next week.

The Cougars fell to 2-3. They host Shawnee at Richard L. Phillips Field.

London 41, Graham 28: The Red Raiders scored 13 points in the fourth quarter to earn the victory.

Graham fell to 2-3 overall.