Week 4 Roundup: Catholic Central, Northeastern improve to 4-0

Houseman threw TD passes to Garrett Chadwell, Gunnar Leonard and Dylan Haggy and scored on runs of 35 and 50 yards. Chadwell rushed for a 67-yard TD, Jackson Jones scored on a 28-yard run and Cody Lookabaugh added a 1-yard score.

Freshman Diezel Taylor threw two TD passes — one to Haggy and another to Luke Mefford. Haggy also scored on a 67-yard punt return and Mefford returned an interception for a TD for the Jets, which travel to Southeastern (3-1) next week.

Defensively, the Jets held the Golden Eagles to 22 yards of total offense.

West Liberty-Salem 22, Greenon 21: Tigers junior quarterback Miles Hostetler threw a 6-yard TD pass to senior wideout Andre Jones with 11 seconds left and the duo also hooked up for the game-winning 2-point conversion in a wild fourth quarter.

Greenon Zack Stevens rushed for 112 yards and two TDs for the Knights (1-2). Greenon led 7-0 at the half after Stevens scored on a 6-yard run early in the second quarter.

The Tigers tied the score on a 97-yard run by Hostetler with 11:47 remaining and took a 14-7 lead on an 81-yard punt return by Jones with 9:41 left. The Knights reclaimed the lead after a 14-yard TD run by Stevens with 7:41 to go and a 33-yard TD run by senior running back Wade Davis with less than four minutes remaining.

The Tigers drove 80 yards in 12 plays, including six completions by Hostetler, for the game-winning scores. Every game West Liberty-Salem (2-2) has played this season has been decided by one score or less, including two wins by one point over Benjamin Logan and Greenon.

Shawnee 49, Indian Lake 0: Braves senior running back Max Guyer rushed for 142 yards and three TDs on six carries, including a 91-yard TD run, as Shawnee won its third straight game.

Braves senior quarterback R.J. Griffin went 6-for-6 for 106 yards and three TDs through the air, including two TDs to junior wide receiver T.J. Meeks and another to senior wide receiver Zion Crowe. Shawnee sophomore Connar Earles also scored on a 7-yard run for the Braves.

Graham 25, Tecumseh 22: The Arrows led 14-13 at the half, but the Falcons scored 12 points in the second half to earn the road victory.

Tecumseh senior running back Jackson Berner scored on a 19-yard run and senior quarterback Nate Cory scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter.

Junior Tim Moore, Jr. scored on a 69-yard run to pull Tecumseh to within three points. Tecumseh (2-2) travels to Benjamin Logan (1-3) next week.

Greeneview 52, Fairbanks 20: Rams senior quarterback Cole DeHaven rushed for 132 yards and three TDs on nine carries as Greeneview improved to 3-1.

Rams sophomore quarterback Alex Horney threw a 52-yard TD pass to senior wideout Carter Williams, while sophomore running back Cooper Payton and senior running back Rylan Hurst each added touchdown runs.

Williams also returned a punt 52 yards for a TD and Sean Leonard hit a 48-yard field goal for Greeneview, which hosts D-VII top-ranked Mechanicsburg next week.

West Jefferson 55, Cedarville 26: The Indians (2-2) took a 19-14 lead late in the second quarter on an 8-yard run by junior quarterback Jackson Pyles, but the Roughriders scored 28 straight points.

Pyles went 22-for-39 for 170 yards and a 35-yards touchdown to junior wide receiver Jackson Howdyshell, who caught seven passes for 93 yards. Pyles also rushed for two TDs on the ground and sophomore running back Colt Coffey added a rushing touchdown. The Indians travel to West Liberty-Salem next week.

Jonathan Alder 41, Northwestern 6: Warriors senior quarterback Brock Mansfield went 8-for-16 for 91 yards, including a 6-yard TD pass to sophomore Miles Estes.

North Union 40, Kenton Ridge 7: Running back Owen Davis, a Purdue commit, rushed for 176 yards and two TDs as North Union improved to 4-0. The Cougars (2-2) travel to Urbana next Friday night.

London 44, Urbana 7: The Hillclimbers fell 2-2.