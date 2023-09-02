Week 3 Roundup: Wayne rallies past SV-SM; Northmont moves to 3-0; Creek’s Youngblood rushes for 209 yards, 5 TDs

Wayne quarterback Tyrell Lewis scored on a keeper from 2 yards out with four minutes to play as Warriors rallied for a 22-11 win over Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary.

SV-SM led 11-0 at halftime.

Lewis hit Anthony Portis on a 51-yard touchdown to put Wayne (2-1_ on the board in the third. Lewis added the go-ahead score in the fourth and Jussiah Williams-West sealed the win with a 37-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Other Games

Centerville 28, Pickerington Central 17: Drake Wells tallied 222 yards passing with touchdown throws to Jamar Montgomery and Bryce Cowgill for the elks. Braylon Newcomb added a rushing TD and Leland Gantz drilled a pair of field goals.

Northmont 47, Dunbar 16: Deuce Cortner and Da’Lin Wilkins connected on three touchdowns in the first quarter as Northmont (3-0) jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.

Beavercreek 39, Thurgood Marshall 8: Quentin Youngblood rushed for 209 yards and five touchdowns to lead Beavercreek, which scored 39 unanswered points after allowing a first-quarter TD.

Elder 28, Springboro 7: Austin Newdigate reached the end zone on a 35-yard run to mark the lone score for Springboro.

Stebbins 17, Piqua 14: Devin Homan drilled a field goal with 1:48 to play to give Stebbins the win. Devin McCormick threw touchdowns to Deshawn Cunningham and RayVonn Harris. Caiden Thomas and Jericho Burns each tallied a rushing score for Piqua.

Xenia 24, Sidney 15: Elijah Johnson rumbled for 157 yards with a touchdown and Gavin McManus went 11-of-13 for 144 yards with a TD throw to lead Xenia. Julius Spradling paced Sidney with 150 rushing yards, including a 90-yard scoring run.

Brookville 49, Graham 6: Six different players recorded rushing touchdowns for Brookville, including two from Karl Karlsson. Walt Adams, Jake Lenser, Keegan Mehr, Dane Moore and D.J. Moore each had one.

Eaton 28, Talawanda 7: Chris Atkins had TD throws to Leslie Orr and Brayden Deem along with a TD run to lead Eaton. Cale Leitch connected with Kemper McAfee for the lone Talawanda score.

Oakwood 35, Milton-Union 14: Oakwood scored 28 unanswered points in the second half.

Lehman Catholic 56, Ben Logan 14: Donovan O’Leary accounted for seven touchdowns to lead Lehman. O’Leary threw for two, ran for four and added a defensive TD.

Preble Shawnee 28, National Trail 13: Isaac Blankenship tallied two touchdown runs and Lane Lovely and Riley Stevenson added one apiece to pace Preble Shawnee.

Arcanum 6, Mississinawa Valley 0: Lucas Miller hit Micah Jarrett for the lone touchdown.

Tri-County North 76, Dayton Christian 20: Logan Flory recorded three touchdowns and Mason Givens had two for TCN.

Marion Local 42, Minster 7: Marion Local extended its winning streak to 35 games.