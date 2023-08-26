Week 2 roundup: Kenton Ridge blasts Bethel 44-0 for first victory

SPRINGFIELD — Kenton Ridge High School senior Heath Jones rushed for 160 yards and three touchdowns and caught another as the Cougars beat Bethel 44-0 in nonconference action on Friday night at Richard L. Phillips Field in Springfield.

Cougars sophomore Julian Daniels threw two TD passes for Kenton Ridge (1-1), which hosts Columbus Mifflin (0-2) next Friday night. The Punchers fell to Bexley 47-6 in Week 2.

Riverside 23, Northeastern 22: Jets sophomore quarterback Diezel Taylor threw TD passes to seniors Johnny Jones and Johnny Guevara and sophomore Jackson Jones rushed for a TD, but the Pirates snapped Northeastern’s 14-game regular season winning streak. The Jets last regular season loss came in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Trailing 23-16 in the second half, the Jets scored in the fourth quarter on Johnny Jones’ TD reception to pull within one point, but were unable to convert the extra point to tie the game.

The Pirates improved to 1-1. Northeastern (1-1) hosts Catholic Central next week.

Tecumseh 28, Carroll 14: Arrows senior Connor Bledsoe scored two TDs and senior Deacon Berner and freshman Brandon Radford each rushed for TDs as Tecumseh improved to 2-0. The Arrows host Shawnee next week.

Shawnee 35, Madeira 7: Braves seniors TJ Meeks and Trint Cordle each scored two TDs and senior Ed Boehmer scored the other as Shawnee improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2020.

Troy Christian 18, Catholic Central 0: The Eagles led 3-0 midway through the fourth quarter, but scored on two late TD runs to earn the victory. The Irish fell to 1-1.

West Liberty Salem 42, Benjamin Logan 7: Tigers senior Gabe McGill rushed for 116 yards and four TDs as WLS improved to 2-0.

Tigers senior Miles Hostetler went 9-for-18 for 117 yards and a TD pass, junior Nick Shifflet rushed for a TD and junior Jacob Evans caught a TD pass for WLS, which travels to Greeneview next week.

Urbana 28 Fort Recovery 20: The Hillclimbers improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2013, avenging last season’s 26-21 loss to the Indians. Urbana travels to Bethel (0-2) next week.

Minster 35, Graham 0: Minster’s Brogan Stephey threw for three TD passes and rushed for another as the Wildcats improved to 2-0. The Falcons (0-2) host Brookville (2-0) next week.

New Bremen 28, Mechanicsburg 7: The Indians led 7-0 after the first quarter, but the Cardinals — last season’s Division VII state champions — scored four unanswered touchdowns to seal the victory. Mechanicsburg fell to 1-1 and hosts Greenon next week.

Waynesville 24, Greeneview 20: Rams junior QB Alex Horney rushed for two TDs and threw a TD pass to junior Joey Giannobile, but Greeneview couldn’t overcome a 17-7 halftime deficit.

Cedarville 35, East Clinton 0: Indians senior quarterback Jackson Pyles rushed for two TDs and threw for another and senior Colt Coffey rushed for two TDs as Cedarville scored 28 first half points to beat their old Kenton Trace Conference rivals. The Indians (2-0) travel to Fairbanks (0-2) next week.

North Union 41, Triad 0: The Cardinals (0-2) travel to Southeastern next week.