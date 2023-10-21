Week 10 roundup: Springfield beats Northmont on Senior Night

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield High School senior Jayvin Norman rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns as the Wildcats beat Northmont 14-3 in Greater Western Ohio Conference on Friday night in Springfield.

The Thunderbolts (6-4, 3-4 Greater Western Ohio Conference) took a 3-0 lead when Christian Moncrief hit a 35-yard field goal early in the second quarter.

Springfield took a 7-3 lead when Norman scored on an 8-yard run with 1:30 remaining in the first half.

Norman scored on an 83-yard TD run with 11:40 remaining in the third quarter to seal the Senior Night victory for the Wildcats.

Springfield finished the season 5-5 and 4-3 in the GWOC. The Wildcats qualified for the Division I, Region 2 playoffs and are expected to play a road game next week.

Northeastern 21, West Jefferson 13: Sophomore Jackson Jones rushed for 112 yards and two TDs as Northeastern upset the Division VI top-ranked Roughriders, ending their unbeaten regular season.

West Jefferson’s Cameron Pearson returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a TD to take an early 7-0 lead, but Jones scored on a 1-yard run to tie the game.

The Roughriders took a 13-7 lead right before the half when Austin Buescher hit Brett Bogenrife for a 15-yard TD pass.

Northeastern’s Garrett Chadwell scored on a 4-yard run to tie the score at 13 and Jones scored on a 15-yard run in the fourth quarter to give the Jets the lead for good.

Northeastern will play in Week 11, qualifying for the Division V, Region 20 playoffs.

West Jefferson finished the regular season 9-1 and 4-1 in the OHC North, sharing the championship with West Liberty-Salem.

Greeneview 22, Cedarville 0: The Rams rushed for 369 yards, beating their rivals to win their third straight OHC South title and extend their division winning streak to 15 games.

Junior Chase Walker rushed for 156 yards and a TD, junior Alex Horney rushed for 114 yards and a TD and junior Cooper Payton rushed for 99 yards and a TD in the victory.

Greeneview (7-3, 5-0) won its sixth straight game after starting the season 1-3. They also clinched a berth in the D-V, Region 24 playoffs.

Cedarville finished the season 7-3 and 3-2 in the division, qualifying for the D-VII, Region 28 playoffs.

Southeastern 41, Greenon 0: The Trojans beat their Clark County rivals to improve to 7-3 and 4-1 in the OHC South.

Southeastern senior Zack McKee threw for 173 yards and three TDs, including two to junior Brennan Workman. Senior Jonah Asebrook rushed for two TDs and caught another, while junior Hayden Davis returned an interception 30 yards for a TD.

The Trojans qualified for the playoffs in D-VII, Region 28.

Catholic Central 28, Madison Plains 0: Sophomore Xavier Brown rushed for two TDs as Catholic Central snapped an eight-game losing streak with 14 available players.

Irish senior Adam Thomas and senior Noah Thrasher each rushed for a TD for Catholic Central, which finished the season 2-8 and 1-4 in the OHC South.

West Liberty-Salem 55, Fairbanks 0: The Tigers scored 35 first quarter points to improve to 9-1 and 4-1 in the OHC North.

Senior Gabe McGill rushed for 169 yards and three TDs and junior Josh Wilcoxon rushed for two TDs in the victory.

WLS qualified for the D-V, Region 20 playoffs.

Graham 31, Benjamin Logan 8: Freshman Daniel Hoke rushed for 98 yards and two TDs and junior Kamren Hardwick rushed for a TD and caught another as the Falcons (1-9, 1-4 Mad River Division) won for the first time this season.

Jonathan Alder 49, Tecumseh 23: Senior Tim Moore, Jr. rushed for a TD and caught a TD pass from sophomore Troy Rose for Tecumseh, which finished the season 2-8 and 0-5 in the CBC Kenton Trail.

Senior Connor Bledsoe also rushed for a TD and senior Ben Radford kicked a 25-yard field goal for Tecumseh.

London 49, Urbana 7: Urbana quarterback Will Donahoe threw a TD pass to Aiden Bradshaw to tie the game at 7-7, but the Red Raiders scored 42 unanswered points to finish the season 10-0 and clinch the outright CBC Kenton Trail Division title.

Urbana (7-3, 2-3 CBC Kenton Trail) clinched a berth in the D-IV, Region 16

Mechanicsburg 29, Triad 24: Triad cut the lead to three points in the third quarter, but Mechanicsburg scored two late TDs to seal the victory.

Mechanicsburg (6-4, 3-2 OHC North) clinched a berth in the D-VII, Region 28 playoffs.

Kenton Ridge 42, Bellefontaine 7: KR finished the season 4-6 and 1-4 in the CBC Kenton Trail.