Week 10 roundup: Fourth-quarter comeback lifts WL-S to OHC North title

Tigers senior Josh Wilcoxon rushed for 66 yards and three TDs for West Liberty-Salem, which will host a first-round playoff game in the D-VI, Region 24 playoffs.

Fairbanks senior Ryker Green rushed for 228 yards and three TDs for the Panthers, which finished the regular season 7-3 and 4-1 in the OHC North.

West Liberty-Salem clinched the second seed in the Division V, Region 20 playoffs, according to unofficial rankings posted by JoeEitel.com.

Greeneview 42, Cedarville 8: The Rams won the Battle of 72 to claim their fourth straight OHC South title. The Rams have won 20 straight OHC South games, dating back to 2020.

Greeneview clinched the No. 1 seed in the D-V, Region 20 playoffs.

Cedarville finished the season 4-6 and 2-3 in the OHC South.

Northwestern 35, Shawnee 20: Warriors junior Ried Smith rushed for 89 yards and three TDs and threw for 111 yards and two TDs as Northwestern finished the regular season 6-4 and 3-2 in the Central Buckeye Conference Mad River Division.

Warriors junior Luke Fissel and sophomore Mason McDermott caught TD passes for Northwestern.

Shawnee freshman Derek Boehmer threw two TD passes to senior Logan Collier and sophomore Carter Bumgardner scored a rushing TD for Shawnee, which finished the season 1-9 and 0-5 in the CBC Mad River.

Northeastern 40, West Jefferson 13: Jets senior Garrett Chadwell scored three TDs — two through the air and another on the ground — as Northeastern improved to 6-4 and 2-3 in the OHC North.

Northeastern junior Diezel Taylor threw two TD passes and rushed for another and junior Cody Houseman ran for two TDs for the Jets, which qualified for the D-IV, Region 24 playoffs.

Bellefontaine 35, Kenton Ridge 0: Chieftains senior Tavien St. Clair went 13-for-14 for 154 yards and a TD and rushed for another score as Bellefontaine improved to 8-2 and 4-1 in the CBC Kenton Trail Division.

Kenton Ridge fell to 7-3 and 2-3 in the division. The Cougars clinched a berth in the Division IV, Region 16 playoffs.

Southeastern 28, Greenon 24: Trojans senior Hayden Davis rushed for three TDs and junior Eli Goodbar ran for another as Southeastern improved to 4-6 and 3-2 in the OHC South.

The Trojans qualified for the D-VII, Region 28 playoffs.

Greenon finished the season 1-9 and 1-4 in the OHC South.

London 56, Urbana 0: The Hillclimbers fell to 7-3 and 2-3 in the division. Urbana clinched a playoff spot in the D-IV, Region 16 playoffs.

The Red Raiders finished the regular season 10-0 and won the CBC Kenton Trail title for the fourth straight season.

Mechanicsburg 37, Triad 0: Indians senior Ronnie Thomas rushed for a TD and had four sacks as Mechanicsburg improved to 7-3 and 3-2 in the OHC North.

Indians senior Chris Ritchie caught two TD passes and had an interception on defense, while junior Conner Eyink added two rushing TDs for Mechanicsburg, which qualified for the D-VI, Region 23 playoffs.

Benjamin Logan 19, Graham 6: The Falcons fell to 3-7 and 3-2 in the CBC Mad River Division. They qualified for the D-V, Region 20 playoffs.

Jonathan Alder 41, Tecumseh 8: Arrows senior Zach Doyle ran for a TD as Tecumseh finished the season 0-10 and 0-5 in the CBC Kenton Trail.

Madison-Plains 27, Catholic Central 7: The Irish finished the season 2-8 and 0-5 in the OHC South.