Week 10 Roundup: Berner sets Arrows rushing mark, Shawnee blasts Jonathan Alder

Junior quarterback Zane Mercer rushed for 110 yards, including an 84-yard TD run, and senior running back Max Guyer rushed for 113 yards for the Braves, who led 35-7 at the half.

Greeneview 42, Greenon 3: Sophomore running back Cooper Payton and sophomore quarterback Alex Horney each rushed for two TDs as Greeneview won its sixth straight game.

Senior quarterback Cole DeHaven and senior wideout Logan Sandlin each added rushing TDs as the Rams (9-1, 5-0 OHC South) won the OHC South title for the second straight season.

Senior kicker Matthew Gossett hit a 26-yard field goal in the fourth quarter as Greenon fell to 4-6 and 3-2 in the OHC South.

Southeastern 14, Catholic Central 6: Senior Thomas Sulfridge scored on a 40-yard run with 2:34 remaining to lift Southeastern (6-4, 3-2 OHC S) to its first winning record since 2009.

Southeastern took a 7-0 lead early in the fourth quarter when junior quarterback Zach McKee hit sophomore wideout Brennan Workman on a 28-yard TD pass.

The Irish (6-4, 1-4 OHC South) cut the lead to one point midway with 11 minutes remaining on a 3-yard run by senior running back Tyler Young.

Benjamin Logan 48, Northwestern 12: Sophomore Austin Dewey rushed for a 24-yard TD and senior Brock Mansfield threw a 4-yard TD pass to senior Nathan Aldredge as the Warriors finished their season 1-9 and 0-5 in the CBC Mad River Division.

Urbana 38, North Union 12: The Hillclimbers (8-2) clinched the outright CBC Mad River Division title with the victory, finishing with a perfect 5-0 division record.

Cedarville 49, Madison Plains 26: Junior quarterback Jackson Pyles threw for 202 yards and two TDs — both to junior Jackson Howdyshell — and rushed for two TDs as Cedarville improved to 5-5 and 3-2 in the OHC South.

Sophomore Colt Coffey added 140 yards and two TDs on the ground for Cedarville.

Triad 34, West Liberty-Salem 32, OT: Sophomore Awesom Mitchell rushed for 317 yards and five TDs as Triad improved to 4-6 and 2-3 in the OHC North.

Mitchell scored on a 1-yard run in OT and sophomore quarterback Cayden Everhart found Logan Harper for the two-point conversion to give the Cardinals a 34-26 lead.

Junior running back Gabe McGill rushed for 130 yards and three TDs, including a 4-yard run in the OT, but their two-point pass attempt to tie the game failed. West Liberty-Salem lost their third straight game, falling to 5-5 and 2-3 in the OHC North.

Mechanicsburg 26, West Jefferson 14: Junior quarterback Jayden Roland rushed for three scores and threw for another as Mechanicsburg won its third straight game, improving to 8-2 and 4-1 in the OHC North.

Graham 32, Indian Lake 21: Senior quarterback Eli Hollingsworth threw for 144 yards and four TDs — including three to junior wideout Eli Jacks — as Graham improved to 5-5 and 2-3 in the CBC Mad River.