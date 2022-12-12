Watson improving, but Browns’ playoff hopes on brink

Watson said the rust will continue to come off each week, but it’s likely the games will become less meaningful for Cleveland.

“The game is going to continue to speed up for myself, the process, the game plan,” Watson said. “Each week just needs to get better. Today was another learning lesson. Just need to continue to improve. The progress is always taking one step forward.”

The Browns (5-8) trail the first-place Bengals and Ravens by four games in the AFC North with four games to play. They are two games out of the final wild-card playoff spot.

Watson did not have a fully healthy Amari Cooper on Sunday. The veteran receiver was active after testing his injured hip during warmups. Cooper was targeted seven times, but had just two catches for 42 yards.

“You could see it here and there,” Watson said. “Certain routes we called, he wasn’t 100 percent. I just needed to keep trusting him.”

It was a mixed bag for Watson.

He completed his first four passes of the game. The Browns opted to bring in backup Jacoby Brissett on fourth-and-1, but his deep pass into the end zone fell incomplete. Watson said he had no problem with the decision.

“Me and Jacoby have a great relationship,” Watson said. “When I was away for 11 games, I was supporting him, calling him, texting him. He’s helping me out in different situations.”

Watson completed 8 of 12 passes in the first half and 18 of 30 after halftime with the Browns trailing.

“He had some really good moments, and made some plays,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “Some plays that I know he wants back. I thought he lost vision and was late with the throw (on the interception). But I thought there were some good moments.”

In the third quarter, Watson threw a 13-yard TD pass to David Njoku. Then, with a Bengals defender holding his legs, he completed a 16-yard pass to Cooper for a first down.

“He’s getting more comfortable,” Cooper said. “That’s every player. As the game goes on, you get into a rhythm.”

His next pass after Cooper’s catch was intercepted by Jessie Bates. Watson blamed himself.

“It was there for a second, but I was late,” Watson said. “We had a post going. The backside safety Bates cut it a little bit. Me being on the other hash, I probably should have taken the check down. Bates made a great play. Every turnover is disappointing.”

After converting a fourth down with a scramble during a fourth-quarter drive, Watson’s pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones was incomplete in the end zone, ending a 15-play possession with no points.

That drive summed up the day for the Browns, who had beaten the Bengals in five straight meetings, including a 32-13 rout on Halloween with Brissett at QB.

The 30-year-old Brissett is now on the bench in favor of Watson, who was signed to a five-year, $230 million deal despite the sexual misconduct allegations.

“This is a process,” Watson said. “My mindset is just to be 1-0 this week against Baltimore. We get paid to do this job. I just want to win. After 11 games, I’m trying to get my groove back.”