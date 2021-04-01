Votto returns from injured list as Reds finalize Opening Day roster

The Cincinnati Reds finalized their Opening Day roster on Thursday hours before the first game of the season against the St. Louis Cardinals.
• The Reds returned first baseball Joey Votto from the injured list. He had been sidelined after a positive COVID-19 test but returned to game action in the final days of spring training.
» OPENING DAY PREVIEW: What fans need to know
• The Reds selected the contract of second baseman Jonathan India from Double-A Chattanooga. India will make his big-league debut Thursday.
• The Reds optioned infielder Max Schrock and outfielder Mark Payton to the alternate training site in Mason.
» MORE COVERAGE: Rose’s most nervous moment, and other Reds Opening Day history quirks
• The Reds placed outfielder Shogo Akiyama and pitchers Sonny Gray and Michael Lorenzen on the 10-day injured list.
• The Reds designated pitcher Edgar Garcia for assignment.
Here is the complete 26-man Opening Day roster:
Starters (5): Luis Castillo; Tyler Mahle; Jeff Hoffman; Wade Miley; and Jose De Leon.
Relievers (8): Cam Bedrosian; Amir Garrett; Tejay Antone; Carson Fulmer; Sal Romano; Lucas Sims; Sean Doolittle; and Cionel Perez.
Catchers (2): Tucker Barnhart; and Tyler Stephenson.
Infielders (6): Joey Votto; Jonathan India; Eugenio Suarez; Mike Moustakas; Kyle Farmer; and Alex Blandino.
Outfielders (5): Aristides Aquino; Nick Castellanos; Nick Senzel; Jesse Winker; and Tyler Naquin.