Votto hits 3-run HR, Mahle sharp in return as Reds top Cards

Before their finale in Cincinnati, the Cardinals announced that Goldschmidt and star third baseman Nolan Arenado — two of their best players — won’t make the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven’t received the COVID-19 vaccination.

Backup catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for games Tuesday and Wednesday. Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Mahle (4-7) came off the injured list and allowed three runs with three walks and five strikeouts.

“Probably I wasted some pitches, like some off speed that I couldn’t get over, but I was happy with my fastball and the outcome,” Mahle said. “I felt good.”

Mahle hadn’t pitched since July 2 due to a right shoulder strain.

“We know what he does,” St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said. “He does a good job. He pitches in the top of the zone. He beats you up top.”

Reiver Sanmartin and Alexis Díaz each worked a scoreless inning before Hunter Strickland got three popups for his team-high fifth save. The four pitchers combined to limit St. Louis to three hits

Miles Mikolas (7-8) gave up seven hits and six runs with two walks and four strikeouts over five innings in his first start since July 16.

“I think I had a good breaking ball,” Mikolas said. “There wasn’t a lot of hard-hit stuff. They doinked me to death.”

Tyler Naquin drove in a run with a single in the fourth and got caught in a rundown trying to steal second, allowing Matt Reynolds to scamper home from third for a 6-2 lead.

Votto followed Tommy Pham’s bases-loaded sacrifice fly with his eighth homer of the season and second of the series, a fly ball to left-center that bounced off the yellow padding atop the fence and into the crowd. Votto also hit a solo homer on Friday.

“It was a really good sign for me,” Votto said. “I’ve been struggling against all kinds of pitches. I haven’t really been driving the ball well to left-center. It was good to do it on an off-speed pitch. Hitting the ball the opposite way opens up the rest of the field. It is part of my game.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: 2B Jonathan India (bruised left thigh) was scratched from the original starting lineup. He was injure d scoring with a headfirst slide on Saturday. … RHP Jeff Hoffman (right forearm tightness) was placed on the 15-day injured list.

UP NEXT

Reds: LHP Nick Lodolo (2-3, 5.81) goes Monday against the Marlins. He’s given up a combined 14 hits and eight runs in seven innings over his last two starts.