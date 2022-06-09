BreakingNews
Springfield Country Club takes ‘direct hit’ from suspected tornado
Video: Drone shows damage by suspected tornado at Springfield Country Club

Video: Drone shows damage by suspected tornado at Springfield Country Club. Video courtesy of Patrick O'Neill, a FAA certified drone pilot for Troy Fire Dept.

