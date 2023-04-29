Two-run ninth propels Reds to fifth straight win

Ramón Laureano returned from an 11-game absence with a strained left groin and immediately showed off his speed and sensational throwing arm, leading one of Oakland’s best defensive days in a so-far dismal season but it was for naught.

With runners on first and second after a pair of singles to start the Reds’ second, Laureano chased down a high fly in foul territory by Newman and fired to third for a spectacular double play.

In another defensive move, A’s third baseman Jace Peterson turned an unassisted double play on Stuart Fairchild’s liner to end the third.

Reliever Richard Lovelady induced José Barrero’s inning-ending double play in the seventh with runners on first and second.

Aledmys Díaz and Jordan Díaz hit consecutive RBI singles in the second for the A’s against Reds right-hander and opening day starter Hunter Greene. Facing Oakland for the first time in his career, Greene matched his season high with 10 strikeouts while walking three and allowing two unearned runs on five hits over five innings.

CALLING ALL FANS

Oakland drew an announced crowd of 7,052. That means half of their 14 home games have had attendance under 10,000. It came a day after just 6,423 fans showed up for the Athletics’ first home game since announcing a deal for land to build a ballpark in Las Vegas.

UP NEXT

LHP Nick Lodolo (2-1, 6.31 ERA) pitches for Cincinnati in Sunday’s series finale. He’ll face the A’s for the first time in his career opposite fellow southpaw Ken Waldichuk (0-2, 7.82), who is coming off three straight no-decisions after losing his initial two outings of 2023.