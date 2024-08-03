Three University of Florida golfers advance to semifinals of Western Amateur

The winners will play the championship match Saturday afternoon. ESPN+ will air the semifinal matches from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the entire final match starting at 1 p.m.

“It’s pretty cool to see all of us make it into the semifinals of such a prestigious tournament,” Bell said in a press release. “I knew the three of us could do this, and it’s going to be exciting to see what we can do tomorrow and this season.”

Florida finished 11th at the NCAA championships in the spring with the help of the three golfers in the Western Amateur semifinals. In an Instagram post Friday after the quarterfinals of match play, Florida coach J.C. Deacon wrote, “One of the most special days of my coaching career.”

Guan would be the youngest of the 122 Western Amateur champions if he wins two matches Saturday. Jamie Lovemark, who was 17 in 2005 when he won, set the mark as the youngest champion. A high school golfer hasn’t won since Cole Hammer, 18, in 2018.

“I don’t think there’s much pressure,” Guan said in a press release. “Instead, I think there’s lots of opportunity to do something cool. I’m just focused on playing good golf at the end of the day.”

One of the four golfers will win the George R. Thorne Trophy. Vandalia Butler graduate Austin Greaser won it in 2022. Among the most famous winners are Tiger Woods (1994), Phil Mickelson (1991), Ben Crenshaw (1973) and Jack Nicklaus (1961).

Friday’s match play portion included an upset in the round of 16. Bell, the No. 16 seed, beat No. 1 seed Jackson Koivun 3 and 2. Bell then beat Wright State graduate Mikkel Mathiesen 3 and 2 in the quarterfinals.

Bell made the Sweet 16 by winning a playoff Friday morning. He was unable to complete his fourth round Thursday because of severe weather. He birdied the first hole of the playoff to advance.

“I woke up not even expecting to play and was just praying for a playoff,” Bell said in a press release. “I went into the playoff with nothing to lose and made a birdie on the first hole to make it in and now we’re moving on. It’s been a crazy day.”

Round of 16 Results

Friday, August 2

Parker Bell, Tallahassee, Fla., def. Jackson Koivun, Chapel Hill, N.C., 3 and 2.

Mikkel Mathiesen, Denmark, def. Gregory Solhaug, Norway, 3 and 2.

Ian Gilligan, Reno, Nev., def. Blades Brown, Nashville, Tenn., 2 and 1.

Benjamin James, Milford, Conn., def. Zachery Pollo, Rocklin, Calif., 5 and 4.

Tyson Shelley, Holladay, Utah, def. Max Herendeen, Bellevue, Wash., 5 and 4.

Jack Turner, Orlando, Fla., def. Jake Peacock, Milton, Ga., 2 and 1.

Henry Guan, Irving, Tex., def. Mahanth Chirravuri, Chandler, Ariz., 2 and 1.

William Sides, Tulsa, Okla., def. Jackson Herrington, Dickson, Tenn., 1 up.

Quarterfinal Results

Friday, August 2

Bell def. Mathiesen, 3 and 2.

Gilligan def. James, 2 and 1.

Turner def. Shelley, 5 and 4.

Guan def. Sides, 3 and 2.