Tecumseh’s Russell named Clark County Miss Basketball

Russell was pleased with what the team achieved this season, despite their tournament run ending earlier than she had hoped.

“I would’ve loved to go further in the tournament for sure, but the experience was great,” Russell said. “I loved my teammates. I couldn’t ask for a better group to play with all four years.”

Tecumseh’s Chasity Russell was also named All-Clark County Coach of the Year as the Arrows won the CBC Kenton Trail for the second time in three seasons.

For the first time this season, Russell and her sister, Sammy Russell, played on the same team — with their mom as head coach.

“It was definitely a special moment,” Russell said.

Next season, Gabby Russell will play collegiately at Division II Lake Erie College in Painesville, Ohio. The Storm, members of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference, went 10-16 last season.

“It will definitely be a new adventure, but I’m just excited to take on all the challenges it comes with,” Gabby Russell said.

The All-Clark County team included Russell, Tecumseh senior Emma Garber, Greenon senior Claire Henry, Greenon senior Abby West, Southeastern senior Kelsey Vollrath, Southeastern sophomore Brooke Nelson, Catholic Central junior Jordyn Smoot, Kenton Ridge senior Morgan Board, Kenton Ridge senior Keirsten Hall and Northwestern senior Alainee Risner.

The Southwestern Ohio Officials Association awarded Sportsmanship Awards to both Catholic Central’s T’yana Eubanks and Kenton Ridge coach Baylee Bennett.