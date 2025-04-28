Taylor ‘really excited’ about Bengals draft haul

Cincinnati used its first round pick, at No. 17 overall, on former Texas A&M edge Shemar Stewart, a proven run stopper who was disruptive in the pass rush but lacked finishing. Then, on Day 2, the Bengals took South Carolina linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. in the second round and Georgia guard Dylan Fairchild in the third.

The Bengals double-dipped at linebacker and offensive line on Day 3, taking Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter in the fourth round and Miami tackle/guard Jalen Rivers in the fifth, before wrapping up with Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks in the sixth round.

“I’m really excited about the six players we drafted,” Taylor said. “I think they all fit us really well from a player standpoint, with what their abilities are, and from a character standpoint — how they’re going to fit in the locker room. I’m really impressed with this class, and I think we walked away (from the draft) having made our team a lot better over the last three days. I’m really excited about it.”

While other additions are still trickling in through college free agency, it seemed a miss that Cincinnati did not draft a pass-rusher for the interior defensive line or a safety, given the struggles since Jessie Bates’ departure in 2023.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

That was what made the linebacker selections so puzzling, though the Bengals hadn’t addressed that position in the draft since 2020 and managed to get two they really liked that can fill different roles. Knight was considered by most a reach but Taylor said the decision-makers didn’t think he would be around by the third round.

Cincinnati went on and double-dipped because it was still a spot that needed more depth and Carter had been ranked higher on most boards than the fourth-round spot he was drafted.

Taylor said the Bengals “feel good” about the four defensive tackles already on the roster. Cincinnati drafted two run stoppers last year with the hope 2024 second-round pick Kris Jenkins could develop into more of a pass rusher, and re-signed B.J. Hill in free agency before grabbing up veteran nose tackle T.J. Slaton. There’s also defensive ends that could line up inside on non-passing downs, Taylor said.

“People don’t necessarily say that’s interior pass rush, but it can be for us,” Taylor said. “We’ve certainly got our vision for a lot of guys we had there since before free agency, before the draft, and now post-free agency, post-draft. We feel good about all that and will continue to try to add to the mix there as these hours pass here.”

Drafting three physical, athletic players to add to the front seven could potentially trickle down to helping the secondary make strides even without new additions there.

A lot will be placed on Al Golden’s plate to help develop young players and get more out of the former draft picks that haven’t produced to the level needed. However, Taylor said there is “tremendous belief” in Golden and the defensive staff to be able to do that and he feels good about the direction the defense is headed.

“I think this year there is great hunger and urgency to be great as a unit,” Taylor said. “As a unit, as a position group, as an individual, I think you look across the board at every single person that’s on that board in there. They all fit those same characteristics, same description, and that’s got me fired up.”

Offensive guard was the clear need on offense, but considering how much the defense struggled in 2024 and how much the offense excelled, it was a bit surprising half the draft was spent on each side of the ball.

Fairchild and Rivers will compete for important roles in helping especially as strong pass protectors. The starting left guard job is Fairchild’s to win, while it appears Cody Ford and Lucas Patrick will compete at right guard. Rivers is an option as a swing tackle behind Orlando Brown Jr. and Amarius Mims, but provides added depth across the line.

Brooks gives Cincinnati a bigger running back to complement a room that features Chase Brown, Zack Moss and Samaje Perine. Taylor said Moss is progressing in his recovery from a 2024 neck injury but could not provide any more details than that.

Between free agency and the draft, Taylor sees a team that “can go play football now.”

“Obviously, our players don’t know any of the scheme yet — we haven’t gotten to that piece yet (laughing) — but we can put a depth chart out there and feel really good about where we’re at,” Taylor said. “That’s a big piece that helps us sleep well at night now. And it’s with guys that we’re excited about.”