Taylor: Bengals might need to look outside for help on depleted defensive line

The Bengals already lost Cam Sample to a season-ending Achilles tendon tear, and rookie defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson is on injured reserve-return for at least two more weeks. Cincinnati hosts the Washington Commanders on Sept. 23 on Monday Night Football, looking to bounce back from an 0-2 start.

“That’s something that we’ve gotta talk about and continue to have a plan going forward, which they have,” Taylor said when asked about if another defensive lineman is needed. “We’ve talked about that upstairs. We’ll see where the week takes us.”

Taylor said he didn’t have any updates on Rankins or Hill, and the staff will just “continue to see where that goes throughout the week.” Jenkins needs evaluated in practices this week to determine if he can be ready.

Meanwhile, Tee Higgins is continuing to make good progress in his recovery from a hamstring injury that sidelined him the first two games.

“I think this extra day really helps this week,” Taylor said. “I don’t want to make any proclamations on where he’ll be Monday night, but I feel like it’s trending in a positive direction.”

Higgins worked out before the game Sunday but was inactive and is yet to resume practicing.

“I think his attitude is he’s doing everything he can to get back out there,” Taylor said. “Our job will be to manage that, make sure we’re putting him in a good situation before he’s out there and ask too much of him. But I think everything’s moving in a good direction.”