Springfield to induct two individuals, one team into Athletic Hall of Fame

Springfield High football and basketball player Danny Davis (2017), South High distance runner Sam Smith (1985) and the 1982 Springfield South girls basketball team will be honored at halftime of tonight’s boys basketball game against New Albany.

“These individuals brought honor and recognition to their school and community through their outstanding athletic achievements,” the district said in a press release.

Danny Davis III, a 2017 graduate, was a four-year letter winner and all-conference player for the Springfield High School football and basketball teams. In 2016, Davis was named GWOC Player of the Year, guiding the Wildcats to a playoff berth. On the basketball court, Davis was a four-time all-conference selection, leading the Wildcats to three straight district finals and a regional championship appearance. He was named GWOC and Southwest District Player of the Year in 2017, finishing his career as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,774 points. He went on to play football at the University of Wisconsin where he ranks eighth all-time in career receptions (131) and 13th all-time in career receiving yards (1,642). He also spent time with the Green Bay Packers.

Sam Smith, a 1985 South High School grad, was one of the greatest distance running in Springfield City School district history. Smith was a three-time state qualifier in cross country and still holds the school record in the 5K. On the track, Smith set the school record for both the 1,600 and 3,200 races and was a three-time state qualifier. He earned All-Ohio honors in both track and cross country. He went on to compete collegiately at both Central State University and Wright State University.

The 1982 South High girls basketball completed an undefeated regular season and was ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press state poll. The Wildcats won the Western Ohio League title, as well as sectional and district championships before finishing the season as regional runner-up. The team, led by coach Jim Copeland, were the only South High girls squad to sell out Tiffany Gym and assistant coaches Terry Stephens, Richard Quisenberry and Jerry Willis.

The team included Lynn Freeman, Stephanie Freeman, Lori Sanford, Kim Fambro, Rose Patton, Rochelle Woods, Beth Cherry, Debbie Dillard and Dawn Howard — all of which received offers to play college basketball. Fambro was named Clark County Player of the Year, while Woods and Sanford were both named All-Ohio Special Mention. Copeland was named both WOL and Clark County Coach of the Year.