Springfield to host Fairmont with GWOC lead on the line

Springfield is 3-2 against the Firebirds over the last four seasons, including three-point regular season losses in both 2022 (24-21) and 2023 (10-7). The Wildcats eliminated the Firebirds from the postseason with a 21-0 victory in 2022.

“It’s always going to be a good game, a good contest,” said Springfield coach Maurice Douglass. “(Fairmont coach Dave Miller) has a great program over there. His kids always come ready to play. They’re well-coached and it’s always going to be a tough task.”

Springfield is seeking its fifth GWOC championship since 2018 (2018, ‘19, ‘21, ‘22). Fairmont hasn’t won a league title since claiming the Western Ohio League championship in 1997.

The game will also have an effect on the Division I, Region 2 playoff standings. Fairmont is currently in first place in Region 2, while Springfield is fourth. The winner of the game could seal a spot in the top four, guaranteeing themselves two home playoff games.

“If you win the conference, you pretty much assure two home games for yourself,” Douglass said. “It’s going to be a tough task. We think our kids will come ready to play hopefully.”

The Firebirds have won four straight games after back-to-back losses to Cincinnati La Salle and Centerville. They beat second-place Springboro (5-3, 3-2) 24-7 last week.

The Wildcats know what to expect when Fairmont comes to town — a run-heavy, smashmouth triple option offense. They faced a similar attack last week against Beavercreek.

“Everybody has to be assignment sound,” Douglass said. “You’ve got to trust your brothers that they’re going to do their job. Everybody has a job to do. If you get off task one moment, they’re going to crease you. Everybody has to be real disciplined in their job responsibility this week. We’ve got to win first and second down.”

Fairmont sophomore running back Logan Doty leads the conference in both rushing yards (856 yards) and rushing touchdowns (19), while sophomore running back Damien Pattin (387 yards, 3 TDs), senior quarterback Brock Baker (361 yards, 3 TDs) and junior running back Kameron Thornton (213 rushing yards, 207 receiving yards, 3 TDs) also rank among the league leaders.

“They’re going to run it down your throat, but this year they’ve implemented a little speed,” Douglass said. “(Thornton) is one of their best athletes. He plays all over the field. They’re doing a good job of getting him the ball on the outside. … They’re going to try to eat that clock up and you’ve got to get off the field in three.”

Defensively, Fairmont is led by junior linebacker Skyler Slifer (69 total tackles), senior defensive end Logan Wilkins (6 sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss) and senior defensive back Toby Deglow (3 interceptions). They’ve also got one of the top kickers in the conference in senior Max Gehring, who is 7-for-9 on field goals this season. He hit a 51-yarder in Week 2 against Trotwood-Madison.

The Firebirds will play several different defensive sets throughout the game, Douglass said.

“Everybody is always going to be in their spots,” Douglass said. “We’ve got to do a good job of not turning the ball over, take advantage of our opportunities when we get them and play big on special teams. We’ve got to match them. We’ve got to play good Wildcat football because they’re going to bring their A-game.”