Springfield set for rematch with Centerville

SPRINGFIELD — Despite its rocky start this fall, the Springfield High School football program is playing in November for the sixth straight year.

This year, they’ll face a familiar foe for the fourth time in two seasons. The 12th-seeded Wildcats (6-5) will travel to fourth-seeded Centerville (9-2) for a Division I, Region 2 quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. Friday at Centerville Stadium. The winner will play either top-seeded Olentangy or ninth-seeded Miamisburg in a Region 2 semifinal game.

“We’re excited to be moving on and excited to be facing another familiar foe,” said Springfield coach Maurice Douglass. “We saw them four or five weeks ago. It’s two really good teams and programs going at it again so we’re excited about the opportunity to play them.”

Last year, Springfield knocked the Elks out of the playoffs with a 42-14 win in the regional semifinals. This season in Week 8, the Wildcats fell to Centerville 24-16 — and haven’t lost since.

“We know we didn’t play well the last game or at least we didn’t play as well as we needed to,” Douglass said. “We want to go out there and have a better showing for ourselves this time.”

The Wildcats turned the ball over five times in the loss to Centerville. In their three-game winning streak, they’ve had just one turnover.

“We’ve been playing really complimentary football,” Douglass said. “We’ve been creating turnovers, getting three-and-outs and getting the ball back to our offense on short fields. We’ve been doing a great job in the kicking phase as well. We’ve won the turnover battle and we’ve been doing well field position wise. We’ve been able to get short fields for our offense without having to get 70, 80 yards.”

Springfield has relied on its running game each of the last three weeks. The Wildcats are averaging more than 200 rushing yards per game during its three-game winning streak.

“We’re running the ball really well right now and we’re able to throw it a little bit, maybe not as much as people would like at times, but we’re able to run the ball consistently and that helps us from a defensive standpoint because we don’t have to be on the field,” Douglass said.

Defensively, the Wildcats are allowing a league-low 201 yards per game.

They’ll look to stop a Centerville offensive unit that beat Olentangy Orange 23-6 in a first-round game.

“We have to do a much better job of putting our guys in the right spot to be successfully both defensively and offensively,” Douglass said.

After a 2-4 start, Springfield is peaking at the right time. The Wildcats hope to ride that momentum deep into the postseason for the fifth straight year.

“We’re right where we want to be,” Douglass said. “We’re right there.”

OHSAA REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Friday, Nov. 3

Division I, Region 2

No. 12 Springfield at No. 4 Centerville

Division IV, Region 16

No. 15 Urbana at No. 7 Shawnee

Division V, Region 20

No. 7 Northeastern at No. 2 Waynesville

Division VI, Region 24

No. 5 Tri-Village at No. 4 West Liberty-Salem

Division VII, Region 28

No. 10 Mechanicsburg at No. 2 Ansonia

No. 8 Cedarville at No. 1 Marion Local