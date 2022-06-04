Springfield senior places third in shot put in seated division

Marstella’s best throw was 13 feet, 9¾ inches. GlenOak freshman Elena Knowles won the title with a throw of 16-5. Fort Loramie junior Jessica Albers finished second (15-3½). Nine other athletes competed in Marstella’s event.

Marstella finished third in the state last year (14-4¾). She is the first para-athlete in Clark County history.