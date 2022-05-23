BreakingNews
Springfield native Greg Beals won’t return as Ohio State baseball coach
Springfield native Greg Beals won’t return as Ohio State baseball coach

Ohio State baseball coach on NCAA tournament and playing Wright State.

Ohio State announced Monday afternoon baseball coach Greg Beals has been let go with a year left on his contract.

The Kenton Ridge graduate posted a record of 346-288-1 in 12 seasons at the helm of the Buckeyes, who went 21-30 this season and missed the Big Ten Tournament.

Beals’ teams won the Big Ten Tournament in 2016 and ‘19 and made the NCAA Regional in ‘16, ‘18 and ‘19.

His contract was extended after that 2019 season.

The school said a search for his successor will begin immediately.

