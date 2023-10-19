Springfield looks to send seniors out with win

SPRINGFIELD — With one home game remaining, the Springfield High School football program hopes to send its seniors out with a victory.

The Wildcats will face Northmont in their home finale on Senior Night at 7 p.m. on Friday at Springfield High School.

Springfield is 4-5 and 3-3 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference this season. The Wildcats have clinched a berth in the Division I, Region 2 playoffs, but likely won’t earn enough points to host a postseason game for the sixth straight season.

“I’m excited for them,” said Wildcats coach Maurice Douglass. “It will probably be their last home game, but they’ve accomplished so much over the last three years. Even though it didn’t turn out the way they quite wanted it to through the regular part of the season, they will have qualified for four straight playoffs, been to two (championship games) and (three final fours). We’ll see what happens come this run in the playoffs. They’ve done a lot of great things and I’m super happy for them.”

The senior class has 19 players who have won 38 games and two GWOC championships over the past four seasons, which included the shortened 2020 COVID-19 season. Springfield advanced to the D-I state semifinals three straight seasons and lost to Lakewood St. Edward in the D-I state title game each of the past two seasons.

Several seniors have played a key role in the Wildcats success over the last three seasons. Ohio State University commit Aaron Scott has been a three-year starter at cornerback, while linebackers Bryce Washington, Kyron Dolby, Kevin Fair and Bryce Sherrock, safety Ty Myers, cornerback Jayvn Martin, defensive tackle Pierson Baker and defensive end Christian Kern-Dubois have all played key roles on the defense over the last two seasons. Offensively, senior wide receivers Duncan Bradley III, Devon Williams and Da’Shawn Martin and running back Jayvin Norman have all played key roles over the last three seasons.

“It’ll be a tough class to lose, but Springfield, we’ve still got kids coming,” Douglass said. “We just want to send them out the right way. Hopefully our underclassmen will come alongside them and accomplish a goal that they really want.”

Springfield will be facing Northmont for the sixth time in four seasons. The Wildcats lost to Northmont in 2020 and were expected to face them in the playoffs, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19. In 2021, the Wildcats beat Northmont in both Week 10 and Week 11. Last year, Springfield beat the Thunderbolts 55-21 in Clayton.

Douglass began his coaching career at Springfield South in 2000 with current Northmont coach Tony Broering.

“There’s a lot of familiarity there with both teams,” Douglass said.

Northmont senior quarterback Cahke’ Cortner ranks second in the GWOC with 1,915 passing yards and sophomore running back Calilien Grant ranks second in the conference with 722 rushing yards. Defensively, senior linebacker Djuan Sales ranks second in the GWOC in both tackles (90) and sacks (7.5), while junior linebacker Cedric Works ranks third with 6.5 sacks.

“They’re a good football team,” Douglass said. “They’re playing good defense right now and they have an explosive offense.”

The game could have major playoff positioning implications for both teams. According to Fantastic50.net, Springfield could travel to Findlay, Toledo Whitmer, Wayne, Centerville, Dublin Coffman, Olentangy or Olentangy Berlin for a first round Region 2 playoff game — all based on different Week 10 scenarios.

“No matter who our opponent is, we’re just happy to be in the dance,” Douglass said.