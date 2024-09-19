Springfield hits the road for first time this season

Springfield has played the Elks four times over the past two seasons with the Wildcats going 3-1. Last year, the Elks beat Springfield 24-16 in the regular season en route to the GWOC championship. Springfield won the rematch 17-10 at Centerville in a Division I, Region II quarterfinal game.

“It’s always one of those games that even though you don’t set goals for certain games, it’s one of those games that you definitely know is going to be an intense battle because they’re well-coached,” Douglass said. “(Centerville coach Brent Ullery) and his staff do a great job of preparing their kids. … They’re going to be a nice task for us this week.”

Springfield played five straight games at home, including a scrimmage against Cincinnati Princeton. The Wildcats haven’t traveled since Aug. 10 when they played their annual scrimmage against Louisville (Ky.) Trinity.

The Wildcats will travel two more times this season with trips to Beavercreek (Oct. 11) and Northmont (Oct. 24). The road atmosphere, especially the opposing fans, always gives his team more juice, Douglass said.

“It just fuels you a little bit more,” he said. “Our kids will be excited about going on the road.”

Both teams are 1-0 in the GWOC. Springfield beat Miamisburg 40-9 to win their second straight game. Centerville beat Fairmont 31-28 to break a two-game losing streak.

“It’s a good opportunity, but that’s why we play the teams that we play early in the season to get prepared for games like this and I’m quite sure they do the exact same thing with they’re scheduling this year,” Douglass said.

Wildcats senior quarterback Brent Upshaw returned to the lineup last week, going 16-for-23 for 178 yards and a touchdown in the victory over Miamisburg.

“We’re definitely grateful to have him back,” Douglass said. “Brent did a great job preparing last week and he’s off to a good start this week, so I’m sure he’ll be ready for another positive outing this week.”

Defensively, the Wildcats have allowed 46 points this season. The key to their success, Douglass said, has been winning third down. Through the first four games, opposing teams have gone 4-for-39 on third down against the Wildcats.

“Our kids watch a lot of film,” he said. “We ask them for 20 minutes per day. I know they’re getting 30 minutes before practice to watch film and 30 minutes after practice. It’s what we utilize working on formation recognition and different things where kids are lined up at as far as the receivers are concerned to disrupt the timing of those routes which lets our defensive line have an extra second to get there on the rush.”

Centerville is led by junior quarterback Shane Cole (336 yards passing, 207 rushing yards, 5 passing TDs), junior running back Parker Johnson (294 rushing yards, 6 TDs) and junior wide receiver Quincy Capogna (229 receiving yards, 3 TDs).

“We’ve got to be solid stopping the run and put them in predictable situations on third and fourth down situations and make them put the ball in the air,” Douglass said.