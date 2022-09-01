BreakingNews
Springfield theater to offer $3 movie tickets Saturday
Springfield High School football fans must buy tickets online

Springfield's Bryce Schondelmyer throws a pass against De Smet Jesuit in Indianapolis on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Michael Cooper/CONTRIBUTED

Wildcats, a state runner-up last season, are 1-0

Fans planning to attend Springfield High School’s first home football game of the season can only purchase tickets online. The Wildcats play Trotwood-Madison at 7 p.m. Friday.

Tickets can not be purchased at the gate. The same goes for all other Springfield athletic events.

That was a reminder Athletic Director Mike Dellapina wanted to send to fans on Thursday. Tickets can be purchased at https://events.ticketspicket.com/home.

Springfield’s season opener at Saint Ignatius was cancelled because of lightning, and the Wildcats instead traveled to Indianapolis for their first game last weekend. They beat a team from St. Louis, De Smet Jesuit, 29-22

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

