Springfield grad transferring to Big Ten school

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Green chose the Boilermakers from a long list of offers that also included Virginia Tech, Arizona State, BYU and Houston.

He is the No. 47-ranked junior college prospect in 247Sports Composite rankings and the No. 3 interior lineman.

Green was a 2020 second-team All-Southwest District selection and a three-star prospect in the class of 2021 who signed with Grambling.

After a season with the Tigers, he transferred to Tennessee State before spending a year at Coffeyville Community College, where he was a second-team all-conference pick for the Red Ravens.

Green is set to become the second Springfield High School grad on the Purdue roster. Receiver Ben Van Noord has played five games for the Boilermakers over the past two seasons.

Also suiting up in the Big Ten last season from the GWOC were Northmont safety Rod Moore (Michigan), linebacker Nigel Glover (Ohio State) and defensive lineman Jaiden Cameron (Northwestern) along with Wayne offensive lineman Joshua Padilla (Ohio State).