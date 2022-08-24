springfield-news-sun logo
Springfield finds a Week 2 opponent from Missouri

Springfield's Maurice Douglass, center, coaches against St. Edward in the Division I state championship game on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. David Jablonski/Staff

Sports
By
11 minutes ago
Wildcats’ opponent comes from St. Louis, and game will be played in Indianapolis

Springfield High School won’t have to wait until Week 3 of the football season to play its first game.

Athletic Director Mike Dellapina announced Tuesday night the Wildcats will play De Smet Jesuit, of St. Louis, Mo., at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School in Indianapolis.

De Smet Jesuit ranked sixth among Missouri teams in the MaxPreps.com preseason top 25. It finished 7-3 last season and lost in the district semifinals after reaching the state championship game the previous two seasons. They won the state championship in 2019 in Missouri’s large school division, finishing 14-0.

De Smet’s roster includes senior cornerback Christian Gray, a Notre Dame recruit who ranks 55th in the class of 2023, according to Rivals.com. Tight end Mac Markway, an LSU recruit, ranks 157th.

Dellapina tried throughout the offseason to find a Week 2 opponent and put out another request on Twitter on Monday, two days after Springfield’s season-opening game on the road against Saint Ignatius was cancelled because of lightning on Saturday night in Parma.

“Does anybody want to play football this weekend?” he wrote.

This will be the season opener for De Smet Jesuit. It was supposed to play TDW Academy on Friday, but TDW dropped De Smet Jesuit from its schedule, according to a report by STLToday.com.

