Springfield finds a Week 2 opponent from Missouri

Athletic Director Mike Dellapina announced Tuesday night the Wildcats will play De Smet Jesuit, of St. Louis, Mo., at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School in Indianapolis.

De Smet Jesuit ranked sixth among Missouri teams in the MaxPreps.com preseason top 25. It finished 7-3 last season and lost in the district semifinals after reaching the state championship game the previous two seasons. They won the state championship in 2019 in Missouri’s large school division, finishing 14-0.