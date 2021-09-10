Springfield coach as GWOC schedule begins: ‘You better be ready to play’

“Ain’t no easy weeks,” Douglass said. “This is like every other year. You better be ready to play.”

The Wildcats, who reached the Division I semifinals last year, are led for a third straight season by quarterback Te’Sean Smoot. He’s the team’s second-leading rusher and is completing 44% of his passes. That’s down from 59.2% last year, but most of Smoot’s best receivers are injured.

Junior Anthony Brown, one of the highest rated receivers in Ohio, senior Dominic Turner and junior Daylen Bradley were injured in the opener. Douglass said he hopes all of them will return in the next two weeks. That leaves Shawn Thigpen, who has nine receptions and two touchdowns, as the only experienced receiver.

“He’s throwing to some young guys and guys who have never played on Friday night until now,” Douglass said. “He’s doing what he has to do as a leader.”

The defense is loaded with experience at each level. Tywan January is in the middle of the 3-4 front with Jokell Brown at one end. Jaivian Norman leads the linebackers and Delian Bradley is a fourth-year starter at safety. Micha’ Johnson and Aaron Scott man the corners, Christian McMillan is the other safety, Fate Smith, Tyron Barnes and Tawfig Jabbar are the other linebackers and freshman Jackson Heims is the other end.

“We’ve got a great team coming in here that’s going to be well-coached and going to compete,” Wayne coach Roosevelt Mukes said. “So we have to match their intensity.”

Wayne is coming off a 28-12 loss to Canton McKinley, but the Warriors established a running game that Douglass knows his front seven must be ready for. Running back Jordan Ward has rushed for 392 yards. Bryan Kinley, who caught six passes from freshman Tyrell Lewis in the first two games, replaced Lewis last week at quarterback and rushed for 131 yards behind the Warriors’ highly recruited offensive line.

“Wayne’s got a good team and got a lot of talent,” Douglass said. “We’re going to have to come out and play really smart and wise football.”