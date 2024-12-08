Springfield bowling tournament helps raise money and morale

The tournament — which raised more than $6,000 for the Family Readiness Group from the 371st Sustainment Brigade of the Army National Guard in Springfield — has more than tripled in size since its inception.

“This tournament has really taken on a life of its own,” Craddock said. “It’s especially meaningful for me because my uncles and father were in the military.”

Tournament manager Brad Bagford served in both the Marine Corps and the Army, retiring from service in 2010.

“When I got out of the military, I wanted to start a tournament as a way to give back and pay it forward,” Bagford said.

From Oklahoma to Germany and North Carolina to Iraq, Bagford knows firsthand how much a message from home, not to mention a bag of gummy worms, can mean to service men and women stationed far from home.

“Things like that can really raise spirits and morale,” he said. “I was always filled with the greatest appreciation when I received a care package.”

The 9-pin, no-tap tournament began in 2022 with 58 bowlers, growing steadily over the past two years. With four divisions, based on averages, with women’s and men’s winners, the event is designed for bowlers of all experience levels. Averages vary, but the desire to give back is a constant.

“Bowling is a real tight-knight community,” Craddock said. “And bowlers are incredibly generous.”

The event is not just about bowling to help military members, it’s also about bowling with them as groups from the Disabled American Veterans, Eagles Charity and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base all took to the lanes.

“Once the military members became involved, it made this event what it is,” Craddock said. “And I think it’s only going to get bigger.”

3rd Annual Armed Forces Charity Tournament Champions

Division A

Women’s – Deedra Bakan, 753 (300 game)

Men’s – Rodney Craddock, 863 (300 games)

Division B

Women’s – Loren Agee, 731

Men’s – Kyle Bennett, 866 (300 game)

Division C

Women’s – Belinda Draper, 642

Men’s – Richard Jones, 708

Division D

Women’s – Sandy Alexander, 548

Men’s – Terry Dolwick, 736