Sportsbook will open at Great American Ball Park in 2023

With legalized sports gambling coming to Ohio on Jan. 1, the Cincinnati Reds announced a partnership with BetMGM on Tuesday.
BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, will be the official sports betting partner of the Reds and will open a sportsbook at Great American Ball Park in the space that has served as the Machine Room restaurant on the northeast side of the stadium.
“Today’s announcement marks the beginning of our plans to create the most entertaining and dynamic sports betting experiences in Ohio,” said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt in a press release. “Through our relationships with the Reds and MGM Northfield Park, we look forward to bringing unique BetMGM content to Ohio’s passionate sports fans.”
Fans can only access the sportsbook from outside the ticketed areas of the ballpark on the arena plaza level entrance. The sportsbook will be open for fans to watch and wager on games all year long.
BetMGM opened its first sportsbook at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., in January 2022. This will be its second. It will also have signs inside Great American Ball Park, including one on the outfield wall, and messaging behind home plate as well as its own suite and club seats.
“With sports gaming coming to Ohio, the Reds sought to bring the highest quality operator to our ballpark for those fans who choose to participate in sports gaming,” Doug Healy, Cincinnati Reds Chief Financial Officer, said in a press release. “BetMGM is renowned for their expertise in entertainment and sports gaming, and we believe their brand best fits our high customer standards and will also help draw visitors to our city.”
