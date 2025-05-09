Sports on TV 5/9: Reds begin series at Houston

AUTO RACING
8 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Tide 150 at Kansas Speedway, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at Tennessee
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Florida at Texas
8:30 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi St.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Boston
ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Semifinal
3:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Boston
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Athens, Ga.
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Athens, Ga.
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, Second Round, Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, Antalya, Turkey
10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, Second Round, Myrtle Beach Convention Center, Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Noon
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mizuho Americas Open, Second Round, Liberty National Golf Club, Jersey City, N.J.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Truist Championship, Second Round, The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course), Philadelphia
6:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, Third Round, Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, Antalya, Turkey
MLB BASEBALL
6:45 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — St. Louis at Washington
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets (7:10 p.m.) OR Milwaukee at Tampa Bay (7:05 p.m.)
8:10 p.m.
FAN DUEL SPORTS — Cincinnati at Houston
APPLE TV+ — San Francisco at Minnesota
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Athletics (10:05 p.m.) OR L.A. Dodgers at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Conference Semifinal: Cleveland at Indiana
10 p.m.
ESPN — Conference Semifinal: Oklahoma City at Denver
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TNT — Conference Semifinal: Toronto at Florida
10 p.m.
TNT — Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Winnipeg
UFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — D.C. at San Antonio