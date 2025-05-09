Sports on TV 5/9: Reds begin series at Houston

The NBA and NHL playoffs also continued on Friday night
Cincinnati Reds' TJ Friedl celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, May 7, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cincinnati Reds' TJ Friedl celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, May 7, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Sports
25 minutes ago
X

AUTO RACING

8 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Tide 150 at Kansas Speedway, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Tennessee

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida at Texas

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi St.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Boston

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

3:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Boston

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Athens, Ga.

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Athens, Ga.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, Second Round, Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, Antalya, Turkey

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, Second Round, Myrtle Beach Convention Center, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Noon

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mizuho Americas Open, Second Round, Liberty National Golf Club, Jersey City, N.J.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Truist Championship, Second Round, The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course), Philadelphia

6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, Third Round, Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, Antalya, Turkey

MLB BASEBALL

6:45 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — St. Louis at Washington

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets (7:10 p.m.) OR Milwaukee at Tampa Bay (7:05 p.m.)

8:10 p.m.

FAN DUEL SPORTS — Cincinnati at Houston

APPLE TV+ — San Francisco at Minnesota

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Athletics (10:05 p.m.) OR L.A. Dodgers at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Conference Semifinal: Cleveland at Indiana

10 p.m.

ESPN — Conference Semifinal: Oklahoma City at Denver

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Conference Semifinal: Toronto at Florida

10 p.m.

TNT — Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Winnipeg

UFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — D.C. at San Antonio

In Other News
1
McCoy: Reds blow another lead, fall to Braves 5-4 in 11 innings
2
McCoy: Reds hang on for 4-3 win, lose Hunter Greene to groin injury
3
Three local officials to be enshrined in OHSAA Officials Hall of Fame
4
McCoy: Reds fall to Braves on 10th inning walk off single, drop below...
5
Track and Field: Shawnee sweeps rainy Clark County Championships