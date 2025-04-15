Sports on TV 4/15: NBA playoffs begin with play-in tournament

Here’s what you can watch on Tuesday, April 15:
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.
SECN — Miami (Ohio) at Kentucky
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ACCN — South Carolina at Clemson
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma at Alabama
MLB BASEBALL
6:40 p.m.
FANDUEL SPORTS — Seattle at Cincinnati
7:05 p.m.
TBS — Cleveland at Baltimore
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament: Atlanta at Orlando
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Play-In Tournament: Memphis at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ESPN — Washington at N.Y. Islanders
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Los Angeles at Seattle
About the Author