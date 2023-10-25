Southeastern set to face familiar foe in first round of playoffs

SOUTH CHARLESTON — The Southeastern High School football program is in the postseason for the second straight season.

This year, the Trojans will face a familiar opponent — with home field advantage.

Sixth-seeded Southeastern (7-3) will host 11th-seeded Fort Loramie (5-5) in a Division VII, Region 28 first round game at 7 p.m. Friday at Trojan Stadium. The winner will play either No. 3 Riverside (9-1) or No. 14 St. Henry (3-7) in a second-round game next week.

Last year, Southeastern beat Cincinnati College Prep 36-8 in a first-round game. The following week the Trojans were knocked out of the playoffs in a 55-27 loss to Fort Loramie.

“It’s nice to have them drive down here and get another shot (at them),” Southeastern coach A.J. Woods said.

Southeastern hadn’t advanced to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons since the 2001-02 seasons. The senior class is the first to ever advance to the playoffs three times in their careers.

“To get the opportunity to play in the playoffs at all is a privilege and an honor,” Woods said. “The boys have worked their tail off to get there. They’re excited.”

In the program’s seven previous playoff appearances, Southeastern been knocked out by Fort Loramie twice (2009 and 2022).

Last year, Fort Loramie advanced to the D-VII, Region 28 final, falling to eventual state champion New Bremen.

This fall, Fort Loramie played a tough schedule that included losses to five playoff teams — Minster, Versailles, Columbus Academy, Lucas and Lima Central Catholic. Fort Loramie is led by senior running back Will Holland, who’s rushed for 973 yards and 18 touchdowns this season. Junior Gabe Hart took over at quarterback last week at Toledo Central Catholic, throwing for 230 yards and two touchdowns. Hart’s top targets will be junior wide receiver Max Maurer and junior tight end Carter Eilerman.

“(Fort Loramie) is a really well-coached team,” Woods said. “(Coach Spencer Wells) has a really good program and a really good system. They’ve been good for years. They’ve always been tough.”

Southeastern’s losses this season came to two 9-1 teams — West Liberty-Salem and West Jefferson — and Ohio Heritage Conference South Division champion Greeneview. Southeastern beat Lehman Catholic and Cedarville, both D-VII playoff teams.

With a win, Southeastern can reach eight wins in a season for the first time since 2009. However, the goal, Woods said, is to go 1-0 this week and continue playing as long as possible.

“We’re excited and we’re lucky,” Woods said. “A lot of schools are done playing and we’re not. We’re excited to still be playing football. We’re not ready to start basketball season yet. Our goal is to get better every day and go 1-0 every week.”

The game will be broadcast live on scoresbroadcast.com.