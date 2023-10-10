Schedule announced for 21st Flyin’ to the Hoop

BreakingNews
Nine area high school boys basketball teams will join top teams from across the state and country at the 21st Beacon Orthopaedics Flyin’ to the Hoop at Trent Arena in Kettering.

Flyin’ president Eric Horstman announced the schedule for the four-day hoops showcase Tuesday at the Dayton Marriott. The 19 games are scheduled for Jan. 12-15, 2024.

In addition to the area teams — Dunbar, Miami East, Alter, Middletown, Beavercreek, Wayne, Centerville, Preble Shawnee and Fairmont — defending state champions Richmond Heights (Ohio), Lutheran East (Ohio) and Faith Family Academy (Texas) are among the participating teams.

Faith Family Academy, Westminster Academy (Fla.), Oak Ridge (Fla.), Combine Academy (N.C.) and Canyon Academy (Ariz.) are top national teams in the field.

Among the participating players, there are six 5-star recruits and 20-plus 4-star recruits.

For more information on tickets, visit https://flyintothehoop.com/tickets

