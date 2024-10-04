Savannah Bananas tour to make a stop in Cincinnati

The Savannah Bananas announced the 2025 Banana Ball World Tour will stop in Cincinnati on June 13-14 at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
The team’s innovative and captivating approach to America’s favorite pastime —Banana Ball — is a fast-paced, action-packed style of baseball with rules that include a two-hour time limit, fans catching foul balls for outs and games that are won by points — not runs. There are also choreographed dances on the mound and crazy on-field antics.
The Bananas’ stop at Great American Ball Park is the first in Greater Cincinnati after sold-out games in Columbus, Cleveland and Louisville in 2024.
Fans interested in tickets can register for the Savannah Bananas Ticket Lottery now through Nov. 1 at thesavannahbananas.com/tickets.
A random drawing will take place approximately two months before the event, and selected fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets.
The best way for Reds fans to guarantee access to the presale for this exciting event is by renewing or buying a Reds Season Ticket Membership of 20 games or more by Nov. 1.
For more information on 2025 Reds Season Ticket Memberships, visit reds.com/Membership or call (513) 381-REDS.
About the Author