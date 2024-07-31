Road to Canton starts Thursday for Springfield football

“We’re just excited for another opportunity to try to take it another step further,” said Springfield football coach Maurice Douglass.

Last year, the Wildcats won their fifth straight Division I regional championship despite finishing the regular season 5-5. They return multiple starters on both sides of the ball, including senior defensive end Jackson Heims, a D-I All-Ohio second team selection.

“It’s been a really good offseason,” Douglass said. “We’ve made some great climbs as far as our strength and conditioning is concerned. Guys did a lot of special things and we found some guys that can play some different positions than what they played in the past. It’s been a good summer for our kids as a whole.”

Springfield advanced to the state championship game for the third straight season, falling 31-21 to Lakewood St. Edward. While the loss motivated his team in the offseason, the Wildcats have to stay focused on what’s ahead, Douglass said.

“The only thing you can do is be where your feet are,” he said. “You can’t change yesterday. … All we can do is be where our feet are at and take advantage of the moments that we’re in. If we get an opportunity to get to that moment again this year in December we’ll take advantage of that opportunity. Right now, we’re just securing the day and being happy where we are today.”

The Wildcats won both the Ohio State University and Mansfield Senior 7-on-7 passing game tournaments this summer. While Springfield graduated 20 seniors from last year’s squad, they’re ready to prove the doubters wrong, Douglass said.

“I’m excited for this new challenge because everybody thinks we’re going to be not so good,” Douglass said. “I like being the underdog. … They always doubt us. They say we can’t do this and we can’t do that. Sometimes that’s what you want them to think.”

Credit: David Jablonski Credit: David Jablonski

The Wildcats will travel to Louisville Trinity for their first scrimmage game on Aug. 10. In their final tuneup before the regular season, Springfield will host Cincinnati Princeton on Aug. 15. The junior varsity will play at 5:30 p.m., followed by the varsity at 7 p.m.

Springfield will face three powerhouse programs — Cincinnati Winton Woods, Gonzaga (Md.) College High School and Trotwood-Madison — before Greater Western Ohio Conference play begins in Week 4.

They open the season at home on Aug. 23 against Winton Woods, which won the Division II state championship in 2021.

“They’ve got a boatload of Division I players and it will be a really good challenge,” Douglass said. “You like to try to get your guys prepared for what’s coming in the GWOC and further down the road, so it’s another great opportunity to show what they’re made of and see what the young guys can do who haven’t been in these positions that they are going to be in this season.”

2024 High School Football Important dates

Aug. 1 Practice Begins

Aug. 19 Season Begins

Aug. 23 First Friday Night

Oct. 26 Regular Season Ends

Oct. 27 Playoff Qualifiers Announced

Nov. 1 Regional Playoffs First Round

Nov. 8 Regional Quarterfinals

Nov. 15 Regional Semifinals

Nov. 22 Regional Finals

Nov. 29 State Semifinals

Dec. 5-7 State Championships

Source: OHSAA