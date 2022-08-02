Reports: Reds trade Drury to Padres

Drury hit .274 with 20 home runs and 59 RBIs in 92 games. He spent most of his time at third base but also started games at second base, first base and designated hitter. The Reds signed him as a free agent on March 21.

Acosta, 18, was the sixth-ranked prospect in the Padres organization. He was the No. 19 prospect in the 2020-21 international class. The Padres signed him for $1.8 million on Jan. 15, 2021.